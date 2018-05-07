Thousands join Broad Street Run, grads get words of wisdom | Morning Newsletter

City set to clear Kensington camps, Year of the Woman gets test in primaries | Morning Newsletter

Happy Monday, Philly. If you spent a lazy Sunday morning hanging around the house or taking a leisurely brunch, you may want to skip our recap of the Broad Street Run, where thousands of your fit neighbors spent their early hours accomplishing admirable physical feats. Or maybe it will serve as much-needed fit-spiration. You can always run next year, right? Speaking of running, the primary elections are just around the corner, and the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and more are heating up. Get to know the candidates with profiles and new Editorial Board endorsements below. On your mark, get set, go!

While many of us were relaxing or sleeping in, roughly 45,000 people joined Philly’s 39th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run yesterday. That makes it the largest 10-mile race in the country, for those keeping track at home.

With cheers and funny signs (with more than a few mentions of the Eagles) spectators egged on the crowd, which included a few familiar broadcast faces.

Want to try it next year? Look no further for your workout heroes: Daniel Kemoi, from Elkton, Md. was the first person to cross the finish line at the Navy Yard and Sophy Jepchirchir of Chapel Hill, N.C. claimed the women’s title.

Scott Wagner once called Trump a “mini-Wagner.” A Republican state senator, millionaire, president of a York County-based waste-hauling company and the GOP’s endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Scott Wagner says he’s the polar opposite of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Can he eke out a victory without the help of the politically moderate southeast? Insiders say anything can happen, but first Wagner has to beat Pittsburgh-area lawyer Laura Ellsworth and former health-care consultant Paul Mango in next week’s primaries.

Harrisburg insiders joke that it’s Lt. Gov. Mike Stack who has the best gig in the state, though, thanks to its six-figure salary and comparatively low profile. It’s no wonder so many are vying for the job.

It’s that time of year again: the commencement speakers are coming and local colleges will host a prince, an Eagle, a Nobel Prize winner, a prominent filmmaker, two actresses and more to lend their words of wisdom.

Heather “Lucky” Penney, an Air Force fighter pilot, will be speaking to students at Widener University next month. As a rookie pilot on Sept. 11, 2001, she faced a suicide mission as America was under attack and now she’s sharing her story.

“But we can do better. We need to raise our expectations around what are acceptable cleanliness and maintenance conditions. And we need to be more vigilant about how we do this work. “ — Philadelphia School District superintendent Dr. William R. Hite responds to a damning report on the state of environmental hazards in Philly schools.

You won’t find any Pac-Man or Space Invaders at the Liberty arcade in Glassboro. But you will find virtual reality experiences that send you flying around town like Iron Man.