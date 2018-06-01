Pa. lawmakers seek open primaries to combat polarization, Andrea Constand's first interview since Cosby conviction | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday and welcome to June, Philly. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to get things done in Harrisburg, but they feel like things are too polarized. Could open primaries fix the issue? Some legislators say yes, but many experts aren’t convinced. Andrea Constand’s first interview since the conviction of Bill Cosby airs tonight on NBC. In a preview of the conversation, Constand goes into detail about an encounter with the comedian. Chemicals in contaminated water near military bases in Pennsylvania might have made its way into the bloodstreams of nearby residents. The state health department wants to test hundreds of people in those areas, but early on, they’re running into some issues. Thanks for starting your day with us. Let’s get you prepared to wrap up the work week.
Legislators call for open primaries in Pa., but will it solve state’s polarization issue?
Some state lawmakers want to address polarization in Harrisburg by changing state election law to allow for open primaries where voters unaffiliated with the two major parties can vote for nominees in either party.
The thought is that less-partisan voters in primaries would have a moderating influence over which politicians wind up in Harrisburg. However, political scientists and researchers say the plan could actually backfire.
Legislative leaders point to upsets in Pennsylvania primaries that they say happened because the “extremes of the parties have taken over the primary process,” as Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati puts it. After the success of outsider candidates, some lawmakers have introduced legislation to open the primaries.
Andrea Constand gives first interview after Bill Cosby’s conviction
“I was crying out inside,” Andrea Constand told Kate Snow as she described the effects of the “three blue pills” that Bill Cosby called her “friends.” Tonight, NBC will air Constand’s first interview since Cosby’s conviction.
Several other women who have accused the 80-year-old comedian of sexual misconduct will appear in the Dateline special. Snow also sat down with Constand’s mother, Gianna Constand.
While many women accused Cosby of sexual assault, Constand’s case was the only one that resulted in criminal charges — and eventually a conviction. Cosby is scheduled for sentencing later this year.
Residents of Pa. towns with water contamination chosen for blood testing
Bucks and Montgomery County residents are being offered a rare chance to see how many chemicals from drinking water may have made it into their bloodstreams. The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants to test hundreds of people in those areas where drinking water was contaminated by chemicals from nearby military bases.
The effects of the chemicals on humans are not entirely clear, but they have been linked to some cancers. According to the state health department, the chemicals could impact the immune system and growth among other things.
Pennsylvania wants to test 500 residents, but to this point, the state hasn’t received enough responses from households that were randomly selected. In May, it was reported that aides to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the White House sought to block a study into water contamination near military bases from being made public.
What you need to know today
- Mayor Kenney has introduced numerous ideas to get money flowing to Philly’s struggling school district, including raising property taxes. Councilwoman Cindy Bass calls the mayor’s idea “the easy go-to,” and plans to introduce her own idea next week.
- The incident that led to a woman being punched by a police officer on Wildwood’s beach continues to face scrutiny. A major point of disagreement stems from a Wildwood tactic to curb underage drinking on beaches that you will not see in most other Jersey Shore towns.
- Prosecutors argue that Brandon Bostian should be held criminally responsible for the fatal Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia in 2015. His defense team calls it a tragic accident. The opposing sides managed to find common ground on Thursday.
- The Philadelphia Zoo says one of the four peacocks that escaped on Wednesday has been found dead. The search continues for the other missing birds, an effort officials say could take weeks.
- Sixers head coach Brett Brown has some newfound job security, but that isn’t the case for his boss. Sources believe the Sixers’ investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s alleged use of “burner” accounts could be done shortly and his future with the team is up in the air.
- Delaware has announced the date when sports betting will begin in the state after the Supreme Court decision to lift the federal ban on the practice. Yesterday marked the first day Pennsylvania casinos could apply for approval to conduct sports wagering.
That’s Interesting
- An Eagles fan was charged with punching a police horse at Lincoln Financial Field before the NFC title game in January — a black eye for Birds fans. He’s denying those allegations and is now looking to deal a blow to the Philadelphia police and the team in the form of a lawsuit.
- Cheers! Philly Beer Week kicks off today. Here are 20 sudsy events you’ll want to check out, but remember to pace yourself. You have 10 days.
- ESPN host and former Inquirer columnist Stephen A. Smith is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion. His take on whether LeBron James should join the Sixers, might be an unpopular one with Philly fans.
- This summer, Margate has made patrol changes it hopes keeps a lid on “Club Wa” — the Wawa location that became notorious for fights and loitering as teens flocked to the Jersey Shore town during last summer’s busiest weekends.
- People will undeniably escape the city to hit the beach this month, but don’t forget about Philly. As reporter Grace Dickinson writes, there’s plenty of experiences you don’t want to miss in the city this June.
- Is there anything more Philly than a summer block party? DJ Jazzy Jeff, who together with Will Smith is responsible for Philly’s summer anthem “Summertime,” shares the keys to throwing the hottest Philly block party.
Opinions
“This 2018 revival called ‘The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Renewal’ has already sparked a series of protests in about 40 state capitals as well as Washington. … It may be the most profound case of unfinished business in modern American political history.” — Columnist Will Bunch on efforts to make American lawmakers listen to and act on the needs of those living in poverty.
- Elijah Anderson, sociology professor at Yale, writes that when black people visit businesses, even in areas with a diverse mix like Center City, preconceived notions will create a credibility deficit that leads to incidents like the controversial Starbucks arrests.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board argues that Pennsylvania courts have seen enough scandal in recent years and that it’s time for judges to be selected based on merit, not how skilled they are at getting votes.
What we’re reading
- An incredibly immersive piece from The New York Times highlights refugees living in Bangladesh after fleeing brutal attacks in Myanmar last year. Now, they face a new, potentially fatal threat as monsoon season approaches.
- How’d you sleep last night? If not well, trust me, you’re not alone. Bon Appétit’s guide for those struggling to get a good night’s sleep includes some very tasty-looking, nap-inducing recipes.
- Saturday’s Roots Picnic will be nothing new for Philly’s own The Roots, but PhillyVoice explains that despite familiarity with the event, the group is always looking to stay ahead of the curve.
- Iris Casteneda says she had her own experience with discrimination at a Starbucks two years ago, but feared no one would believe her. The controversial arrests at a Philly location and the company’s bias training has inspired her to share her story with Billy Penn.
- Ahead of last night’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, FiveThirtyEight took a look at exactly what factors make spelling so difficult. Intimidated by long words? According to the data, you shouldn’t be.
For Andre Andrews, it all started with a dream and a push cart. He brought unique ice cream flavors to West Philly and he’s bent on taking it national.