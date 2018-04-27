Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault trial, Rep. Brady introduces bill to prevent family's deportation | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. After roughly 13 hours of deliberation, a jury found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. The decision set off a wave of emotional reactions on both sides. Many see the conviction as a milestone moment for the #MeToo era and a sign of future justice to come for victims. Others are struggling with the verdict as they recall the positive legacy that Cosby once built. For four months, a family has sought refuge inside a North Philadelphia church as a mother and her children face deportation. Rep. Bob Brady is hoping to make sure that doesn’t happen. Thank you for starting your day with us. Let’s get started.

On Thursday, Bill Cosby was found guilty on all charges in his sexual assault retrial. The verdict cast a dark cloud over the “America’s Dad,” legacy that Cosby built and leaves some to wonder whether the #MeToo movement was ultimately able to convict him.

Reactions to the verdict varied. From the steps of the courthouse, to social media, many people celebrated, believing that justice was delivered. Still, some are torn as people — and Philadelphia’s Temple University — have to decide whether or not to let go of the Cosby they knew. As black Philadelphians contemplate his legacy, questions flow over his guilt or innocence and the fairness of the process.

Andrea Constand, Cosby’s chief accuser, now has a lasting legacy as well. District Attorney Kevin Steele said Constand was “inspiring,” for speaking out against Cosby and remaining composed throughout the trial.

Cosby did not display very much emotion either as he awaited his fate. However, when Steele argued that Cosby’s bail should be revoked, the comedian’s demeanor changed.

After the verdict, Judge Steven T. O’Neill ordered Cosby to remain at his home in Cheltenham as the 80-year-old waits to find out what happens next.

Carmela Apolonio Hernandez and her four children have a chance to avoid deportation to Mexico thanks to a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Bob Brady. Four months ago, the family took refuge inside the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia – a decision that Hernandez says was about life or death.

In February, supporters rallied outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on behalf of the family which was ordered deported to Mexico. They demanded that ICE take a new approach to people in sanctuary.

Churches have become a staple of resistance as the Trump administration continues to ramp up immigration enforcement. “I am here determined to fight for my children,” Hernandez explained. Brady’s bill, while a long shot, shows that he stands with Hernandez in that fight.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“Philly’s cops will issue new directives for retail trespass any minute now. Problem solved? Probably not. You can’t legislate common sense, especially in a culture looking for any reason to be offended.“ — Columnist Stu Bykofsky argues that everyone’s actions were somewhat justified in the controversial Starbucks arrests, but none were totally right.

Columnist Maria Panaritis writes that after the guilty verdict in Cosby’s sexual assault retrial, Harvey Weinstein, and other alleged sexual abusers with power and influence, better be afraid.

While the Cosby verdict is a milestone moment in the #MeToo movement, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes that it also points to a sad truth about the state of justice for women in America.

Pizzeria Beddia’s old location in Fishtown won’t be empty for long. A very simply-named replacement is about to set up shop.