Pa. baseball bat country in trouble, 'fair workweek' finds Council allies | Morning Newsletter

In other news, this morning Philly workers fighting for a "fair workweek" will find allies in City Council as a new bill is proposed to help them out. Its goal? To put some predictability back into the lives and schedules of retail and fast-food workers.

The deep Allegheny Mountain forests of northwest Pennsylvania have long been a source of white-ash trees. Since the 1880s, the region's identity has been tied up with the mills providing this lumber to baseball bat makers.

But over the past decade, big changes have come to the region and the industry. For starters, heavy hitters started loving maple and birch wood bats.

Then the emerald ash borer, a shiny green invasive insect, came to town. Now the hard-scrabble area is scrambling to save what's left of their trees.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The deep Allegheny Mountain forests of northwest Pennsylvania have long been a source of white-ash trees. Since the 1880s, the region’s identity has been tied up with the mills providing this lumber to baseball bat makers.

But over the past decade, big changes have come to the region and the industry. For starters, heavy hitters started loving maple and birch wood bats.

Then the emerald ash borer, a shiny green invasive insect, came to town. Now the hard-scrabble area is scrambling to save what’s left of their trees.

Over the weekend, police responded to a Marshalls store in Deptford where a man and two women were allegedly shoplifting. The two women attempted to flee in an SUV and the driver, LaShanda Anderson of Philadelphia, was fatally shot by police as she allegedly drove towards an officer.

The Gloucester County NAACP is launching a probe into Anderson’s death and has called for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office to hand its investigation to the New Jersey attorney general. The question at hand: was the use of force justified?

Making the investigation more challenging: Deptford Township police don’t have body or dash camera footage of the scene. In 2014, they successfully challenged a state law mandating the use of dashboard cameras.

For many Philadelphia workers, the stress of not knowing what hours they may work next week — and thus how much money they’ll bring home, and when — is a fact of life. The unpredictability of their schedules makes it hard to get child care or another job.

But if the “fair workweek” movement has its way, Philly will join San Francisco, Seattle, and New York in passing a law requiring employers to clean up their scheduling practices.

Councilwoman Helen Gym and three other Council members are introducing a bill today that would require fast-food and retail employers to give workers two weeks’ notice of their schedules and even pay employees when shifts are cancelled.

Opinions

“Was it better to escape or to shelter in place or to fight back with the blocks and tennis balls a police captain had advised we have on hand? Which students might freeze? Which might run?” — Educator Samantha Facciolo on the active shooter drills she developed for her classroom, and why it’s not just up to educators to save lives.

Athlete activism in professional sports is nothing new. But, as staff writer Dillon Bergin writes, it did take a break when money started rolling in.

In Virginia, threat assessment teams in every K-12 school identify threatening behavior in students before it turns violent. The Philadelphia Citizen’s Roxanne Patel Shepelavy writes this is one school safety idea Philly should steal.

Foodies and urban explorers should add Irwin’s to their to-do lists. The cocktail bar and restaurant joins the eighth floor of South Philly’s Bok Building, complete with a roof terrace.