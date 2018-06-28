Supreme Courts decision could affect Pennsylvania politics, two casinos open in Atlantic city | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, thanks for starting your day with us. Today’s a big day for Atlantic City as officials and business leaders are hoping two new casinos will breathe more life back into the boardwalk and city. Given Atlantic City’s history, they’re a gamble. If you’re taking a short trip to New Jersey, be aware that some towns may not allow Airbnb to accommodate your stay. Case in point: Collingswood, where local officials are shutting down Airbnb listings. There’s also been a lot of news out of the Supreme Court lately, and one recent ruling against unions could have rippling effects across Pennsylvania for years to come. We dove in to explain what the decision means in a state that’s politically charged following the recent primary races.
Two new casinos have emerged in Atlantic City. Will they survive?
We’ll have updated coverage throughout the day of the grand openings for the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City. They actually quietly opened early last night. They replace the failed Trump Taj Mahal and short-lived Revel on the boardwalk.
Both casinos have different plans of attack to capture eyes and wallets. Hard Rock already has an established brand, and its rooms have already sold out on opening weekend. There will be several events planned for opening weekend for guests, too. Ocean Resort is banking on customer-friendly service while also offering pristine nightclubs to visitors. For opening weekend, it will offer some top DJs at the reopening of the popular day club and nightclub HQ. Ocean also is ahead of Hard Rock in that it’s already allowing sports betting.
It will take time to see if the casinos will help expand the market by bringing in new clients, gamblers and travelers or end up cannibalizing the current clientele. Or, simply repeat history by falling flat. City officials are holding their collective breath.
If you’re thinking of visiting either of these new spots, food writer Michael Klein says there’s plenty of places to eat. Not into gambling but want to enjoy the beach? There’s plenty of other things to do and places to see. Check out our 2018 Jersey Shore guide to plan your trip.
Collingswood banned Airbnb housing, for now
In the age of the sharing economy, millions of Americans are using Airbnb to host a range of travelers and pocket some supplemental money in the process. Not all towns and cities are happy with the $31 billion company, though. Towns like Collingswood, New Jersey, are moving to eradicate the company from its neighborhoods, drawing ire from residents who are trying to utilize extra space in their homes to supplement their income.
Collingswood resident Suzanne Cloud, who listed her three-bedroom house on Airbnb in 2014, was shocked to receive a cease-and-desist letter from the city. The city cited that operating an Airbnb violated local zoning laws. Cloud is one of just 20 Airbnb hosts in Collingswood, according to an Airbnb spokesperson, and even though the number is marginally small compared to other cities, the move to force hosts to remove their listings from the site emphasizes the complexities cities are realizing as they try to find workable solutions to address the tech behemoth’s presence on their streets.
In fact, Collingswood Mayor Jim Maley said officials had no idea residents were even listing their property on Airbnb until someone complained. The more officials probed, the more concerned they became. Collingswood already has a detailed history in trying to retain residents and dissuade absentee owners.
One city commissioner is trying to convince the mayor to enact an official policy so residents have a better understanding on what they can and can’t do – and whether Airbnb will truly be allowed to exist in their homes,
Supreme Court’s ruling against labor unions could impact how they participate in future Pennsylvania elections
A recent 5-4 Supreme Court decision struck a blow to unions and may not only discourage employees from actively participating in unions, but weaken how unions spend their campaign money in future elections. This ruling, along with the recent announcement that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire, could have everlasting political effects on the country.
In Janus vs. AFSCME, the nation’s highest court ruled government employees who decline to join unions are not required to pay “fair share” fees to those labor groups that collectively bargain on their behalf. For Republicans in Pennsylvania, it’s a win that could help weaken their Democratic rivals, as unions spend millions of dollars on political campaigns each year.
In fact, Pennsylvania labor unions represent one out of every eight workers in the state and this ruling could substantially handicap them if unions need to spend more money on recruitment and retention, rather than camapigning.
Some labor union leaders see this ruling with a silver lining, though, arguing that union members may double down and mobilize workers who feel their benefits and securities are under attack. “We’ve seen our members, even Republican members, even Trump supporters, who are actually sending more money to the union PAC fund because they don’t want to see unions go away,” said Gabe Morgan, vice president of Services Employees International Union 32BJ.
However, a recent nonprofit whose ties can be traced to the Koch brothers has been campaigning hard on the heels of this recent decision to persuade workers to drop their unions. Ultimately, it’s a battle for workers attention.
Nationally, labor unions are more popular among Americans now than at any point in the last 14 years, according to a 2017 poll by Gallup.
What you need to know today
- The East Pittsburgh police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, an unarmed teenager fleeing a police stop, has been charged with criminal homicide. A preliminary hearing for the officer is scheduled for July 6.
- Temple University is really serious about its waste, and its installed three digesters to help break down its trash. However, the details remain murky as some waste experts doubt Philadelphia handle the treated compost.
- Honest Tom’s Taco Shop in West Philadelphia is overhauling its entire menu and welcoming more healthy options for its customers. Online reaction to this news is what you might expect if a beloved taco joint took several of their popular items off their menu.
- Six months ago a Philadelphia police officer fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr, an unarmed man in East Germantown. Surveillance video, witness accounts and radio communication between officers challenge the original narrative of how the shooting occurred. Plowden Jr.’s fiance has been waiting, painfully, for more answers.
- Take some time out this weekend to check out the Philadelphia History Museum, which is closing to the public soon. The museum had been in talks of partnering with Temple University until the city withdrew. That, and a lack of city financial support, now forces the museum to close indefinitely.
That’s interesting
- There’s always a way to make your dollar go further if you like to eat out and our food critic Craig LaBan has your back if you’re a foodie looking to eat on a budget.
- The age of immediate gratification online hasn’t made young children needier for immediate rewards, a psychology journal found. In fact, they’re more patient than prior generations.
- Speaking of the digital age, how young should children be before they start coding? A tech entrepreneur wants to convince schools to start early.
- This Philadelphia hospital will be the first hospital to use a special lighting technique to help alleviate symptoms of kids suffering from behavioral conditions such as depression, anxiety and autism.
- If you’re sticking around town this July Fourth there are several sports around the city that are dishing out freebies for all those foodies who love a free meal.
Opinions
“[Rep. Maxine] Waters’ fellow Democrats — including leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — wrongly believe that tyranny can be combated with polite discourse. That naïve worldview is exactly why Democrats find themselves out of power.” – columnist Soloman Jones says Waters deserves better treatment and support from fellow Democrats after her comments.
- Philadelphia is riding a wave of some major successes in local sports, but the level of support to the city’s major sports teams is nonexistant when it comes to youth sports, writes Beth Devine, the executive director of Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative and David Montgomery, the chairman of the Phillies. To address that, they’ve formed a collective of 32 organizations to help kids participate in high-quality sports programs.
- “Our children need everyone elected to represent them to fight for adequate funding to fix our aging and crumbling school infrastructure so that our students have the buildings they deserve,” said Natalie Catin-St. Louis, a Philadelphia principal and Gretchen Dahlkemper, a parent and environmental consultant; the duo was notified of our investigation into toxic environments in Philadelphia schools and took immediate action to clean their school.
What we’re reading
- In a shocking election upset, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive from Queens, ousted Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th District primary. This profile from BuzzFeed News digs in to how she did it.
- Oklahoma voters went to the polls and legalized medical marijuana in the Sooner State. Oklahoma is now the 30th state to legalize marijuana in some capacity.
- A federal judge in San Diego weighed in on the border crisis issue and has ordered those currently detained under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy be reunited with families within 30 days.