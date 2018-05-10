news

Asbestos levels putting schools at risk, Sixers end playoff run | Morning Newsletter

by Aubrey Nagle
Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

Hello again, Philadelphia. It’s Thursday, and a sad one for Sixers fans. Hopes that the young team could bring home a championship this season were dashed last night in Boston after a tough playoff loss. But belief in “The Process” lives on, because Philly loves its underdogs. Switching gears this morning, the next installment of our “Toxic City” series will raise many eyebrows and, hopefully for local students and teachers, many more voices for change. Our reporters have found alarmingly high levels of asbestos fibers in Philly schools, and the report is this morning’s must-read. Let’s dig in.

— Aubrey Nagle


Asbestos levels could pose risks to students, teachers in Philly

Sharon Bryant, a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, talks about her concerns regarding asbestos and other toxins at the school she taught in Cassidy School, Friday, May 4, 2018.

Are dangerously high levels of asbestos putting your children and their teachers at risk? While testing for asbestos fibers in one Philly elementary school, staffers recently found more than 4 million asbestos fibers per square centimeter on one patch of floor. Experts say 100,000 fibers per square centimeter is cause for alarm.

The latest installment in our “Toxic City” series on sick schools focuses on asbestos and how the fibers have been found in alarming amounts where students hang their backpacks and store their lunches.

Concerned about your local school? Use our new checkup tool to see how healthy your classrooms are.

‘The Process’ delayed as Sixers end playoff run

Oh, you bet there were quite a few “Trust the Process” jokes made last night after the Sixers folded in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics. The Sixers’ magical run, their best since the 2000-01 season, is over.

What happened? Well, the team’s young stars did what they could, but veterans JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova struggled and Robert Covington crumbled.

For now, it’s all lessons learned. To columnist David Murphy, the loss was almost a blessing in disguise: now the team knows where they need to go from here.

What you need to know today

More like redWOULD, amirite?

Wow. That’s a double-take-worthy angle, @girlsnogood.

“Until we are able to answer these simple questions, we cannot look a mother in the eye and tell her that we did everything possible to prevent her child’s gun-related death. — Doctors from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia urge their colleagues to commit to gun-injury research.

A sky-high obstacle course featuring 19 zip lines is opening in Fairmount Park this weekend. Reporter Grace Dickinson tried it out and she says it’s truly a thrill for all ages.

