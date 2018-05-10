Asbestos levels putting schools at risk, Sixers end playoff run | Morning Newsletter

Hello again, Philadelphia. It’s Thursday, and a sad one for Sixers fans. Hopes that the young team could bring home a championship this season were dashed last night in Boston after a tough playoff loss. But belief in “The Process” lives on, because Philly loves its underdogs. Switching gears this morning, the next installment of our “Toxic City” series will raise many eyebrows and, hopefully for local students and teachers, many more voices for change. Our reporters have found alarmingly high levels of asbestos fibers in Philly schools, and the report is this morning’s must-read. Let’s dig in.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Asbestos levels could pose risks to students, teachers in Philly
Are dangerously high levels of asbestos putting your children and their teachers at risk? While testing for asbestos fibers in one Philly elementary school, staffers recently found more than 4 million asbestos fibers per square centimeter on one patch of floor. Experts say 100,000 fibers per square centimeter is cause for alarm.
The latest installment in our “Toxic City” series on sick schools focuses on asbestos and how the fibers have been found in alarming amounts where students hang their backpacks and store their lunches.
Concerned about your local school? Use our new checkup tool to see how healthy your classrooms are.
Catch up on Toxic City:
- Part 1: Philly ignores thousands of kids poisoned by lead paint
- Part 2: ‘The yard was poisoning my daughter. It’s just so horrifying’
- Part 3: Investigation reveals dangerous levels of lead, mold, asbestos in Philly schools
‘The Process’ delayed as Sixers end playoff run
Oh, you bet there were quite a few “Trust the Process” jokes made last night after the Sixers folded in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics. The Sixers’ magical run, their best since the 2000-01 season, is over.
What happened? Well, the team’s young stars did what they could, but veterans JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova struggled and Robert Covington crumbled.
For now, it’s all lessons learned. To columnist David Murphy, the loss was almost a blessing in disguise: now the team knows where they need to go from here.
What you need to know today
- Three American men finally returned home overnight after being imprisoned in North Korea for more than a year. President Trump, Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and more welcomed them at Joint Base Andrews near Washington early this morning.
- As Atlantic City attempts a renaissance with two new mega-casinos on the way and more on the horizon, there’s another piece to the puzzle the city hopes will bring in visitors: legalized marijuana in a new “adult district.”
- Newark, N.J., now has dozens of cameras installed around the city that the public can watch live at any time. Police say the surveillance will make the city safer but critics are concerned about privacy infringement and racial profiling. What could go wrong?
- Millennials do a lot of things their parents find unthinkable, but there’s one trend catching on that’s riskier than eschewing golf and department stores: quitting a job before having another lined up.
- Sure, no one likes jury duty. But more than one-third of Philadelphians don’t even bother responding to calls for jury service. What gives, Philly?
- A 13-year-old girl in Aston, Pa. accidentally brought an alcoholic iced tea beverage to school for lunch last week. But what the family says was an innocent mistake has since turned into a disciplinary mess, with the student facing a possible misdemeanor charge.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
A post shared by Sophia DiPersio (@girlsnogood) on
Wow. That’s a double-take-worthy angle, @girlsnogood.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- In case you forgot (if so, your secret’s safe), Mother’s Day is this weekend. But don’t worry, we’ve got excellent suggestions for holiday plans fit for sporty moms, artsy moms, and more.
- You can start prepping for next football season’s tailgates right now, thanks to new Super Bowl Champion-themed wine unveiled by the Eagles. In cuter news, Zoo New England named its new baby goat after Nick Foles after losing a Super Bowl bet. (Though we’re all winners when it comes to baby goats.)
- It sounds impossible, but when Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season this weekend it will kick off a summer of over 500 free events along the Delaware River. Better start making plans!
- John’s Barber Shop has been a staple of South Philly since the 1950s, when John Valente Sr. was barber to Eddie Fisher, Frankie Avalon and more local stars. Now John Valente Jr.’s thriving in the millennial age — but he also still cuts Bobby Rydell’s hair.
- Comedian D. L. Hughley is filming a new Netflix special at the Kimmel Center Friday. But before he takes the stage, he talked to my colleague Brandon Harden about everything from Kanye and Cosby to Starbucks and Trump.
- Selfie-takers around the globe are risking their lives for the perfect photo. What gives? Some psychologists say it’s all in the name of narcissism but others suggest selfies strike a deeper social chord.
Opinions
“Until we are able to answer these simple questions, we cannot look a mother in the eye and tell her that we did everything possible to prevent her child’s gun-related death.“ — Doctors from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia urge their colleagues to commit to gun-injury research.
- Philly and Mayor Jim Kenney received heaps of praise for encouraging safe injection sites to relieve the city’s opioid crisis. So, economist Abraham Gutman writes, it’s time they walk the walk instead of just talking the talk.
- Following the deaths of a young Bucks County couple at the hands of a killer who later overdosed, columnist Christine Flowers writes that we must balance the language we use around opioids with rumination on the collateral damage that stems from addiction.
What we’re reading
- A new special project from The Temple News about how international students cope with homesickness, language barriers, and more, is a really well-rounded yet intimate look at the many challenges they face.
- Now that the weather’s improved, Curbed Philly’s updated map of Art Deco masterpieces in Philly might make for a nice walking tour.
- An interesting story over at MetroPhilly gives an update on a woman who planned to build an Earthship in West Philly, only to find out the land she thought had been deeded to her was sold to someone else. Yikes.
- Wondering why counting votes on election day feels like it takes forever? Vox explains all the steps that go into an accurate count.
- The Cut has this funny column where writers extol on an old thing that they’re newly obsessed with. Their latest columnist just discovered Bruce Springsteen (right?!) and their essay is charming and hilarious.
Your Daily Dose of | Treetops
A sky-high obstacle course featuring 19 zip lines is opening in Fairmount Park this weekend. Reporter Grace Dickinson tried it out and she says it’s truly a thrill for all ages.