A journey on Bourdain's trail, Rizzo statue move still years away, Kimmel backs O18 | Morning Newsletter

For lovers of great food and memorable adventures, Anthony Bourdain left behind a legacy that lives on in the Garden Staten. New Jersey could get an official Bourdain food trail and my colleague Tom Gralish couldn’t wait to check it out. Last year, a chorus of fans sang the praises of Opera Philadelphia’s O17 festival. A new partnership and infusion of cash could make O18 even better. It was roughly a year ago that a debate erupted over whether or not Philadelphia should move the statue of late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. According to the city, it’s moving. But it could take a while.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
A journey on New Jersey’s proposed Anthony Bourdain food trail
Following Anthony Bourdain’s death, New Jersey assemblyman Paul Moriarty introduced legislation to establish an official Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in the state. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, author, and television personality.
Tom Gralish, a Pulitzer prize winning Inquirer photographer, visited some culinary stops that held a special place in the chef’s heart. Bourdain visited Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee many times to enjoy the deep-fried hot dogs. “I come here to feed my soul,” he once said.
Bourdain left a lasting impression on chefs and adventure seekers, both throughout this region and across the world. Through this piece, we can all go on a journey with Bourdain and taste the foods that inspired him.
Kimmel Center puts weight, money behind Opera Philadelphia’s O18
Opera Philadelphia’s O17 festival gained national acclaim and produced many new opera fans. This year’s O18 should reach a new level thanks to a partnership between Opera Philadelphia and the Kimmel Center.
After O17, Opera Philadelphia owed rental fees to the Kimmel Center — a debt that is forgiven with this deal. The Kimmel Center, acting as a copresenter for this year’s festival, has given a vote of confidence to Opera Philadelphia’s new vision for its festival format.
Kimmel Center president and CEO Anne Ewers believes the festival approach will “transform the opera industry.” The O18 festival kicks off next month.
Philly’s Rizzo statue to stay put for at least two more years
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of City Councilwoman Helen Gym’s tweet calling for the removal of the statue of late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo from Paine Plaza. The tweet set off a wave of emotions. Some view the statue as a marker to racist police and city actions of the past.
On the other side of the debate, some see it as a monument to a city hero — especially in pockets of South Philly where Rizzo was born.
Mayor Kenney’s administration says the statue will not be moving — yet. It will take at least two years as the city considers new locations in South Philly. That means its removal will not coincide with Kenney’s reelection bid in 2019 — perhaps good timing for the mayor.
What you need to know today
- Last night, the Eagles dropped their first preseason game, 31-14, to the Steelers. Despite the loss, Fletcher Cox and the first-team defense shined. Before the game, Malcolm Jenkins resumed his anthem demonstration following an offseason of debate around the issue.
- Philadelphia rapper General Reezy, whose legal name is Averill J. Davenport, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that claimed two lives and left multiple people injured. Davenport had been scheduled to perform in Philly later this month as part of the “Stop the Violence Tour.” Philadelphia police continue to investigate.
- Imagine finding out that you have to pay significantly more in property taxes than the year before. Now, imagine that it was all a mistake. Inquirer analysis of recent data reveals that assessment inaccuracy is a stubborn problem for Philadelphia.
- A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has overturned the 2016 bribery conviction of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah. Guilty verdicts were upheld on other aspects of Fattah’s case as he serves a 10-year sentence in federal prison.
- After four rescues in five days, police in one Bucks County town are urging people to take caution when venturing out onto the Delaware River. First responders warn that recent weather has made for treacherous conditions on the water.
- In some Philly suburbs, access to pools might be taken for granted in the summer. In less affluent communities, pools are a pricey luxury that can be hard to maintain. Some towns have figured it out while others still struggle without public pools.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Just the right amount of cookies. Just the right amount of cream. Way to beat the heat, @goodtobethecook.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- Former Inquirer sports columnist Bill Lyon continues his battle against Alzheimer’s. He vows to fight to the finish for a cure, but explains that it’s an agonizing pursuit.
- Six college-bound Philadelphia students received a major assist from Kevin Hart. The comedian met with the group to offer them scholarships — a moment one Philly student described as a “surreal” one.
- On Sunday, E:60 will feature FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Julie Ertz and her Super Bowl winning husband Zach. Get ready for a healthy dose of home movies and the story of the snack that brought the couple together.
- A white Cherry Hill woman tossed on a t-shirt and went out for a day of brunch, shopping, and a movie with her daughter. The Penn professor happened to throw on a Black Lives Matter shirt. She forgot what it said, until she entered the store.
- Idris Elba has signed on to star in a very Philly movie. Ghetto Cowboy follows the novel about a North Philly horseback riding club. All signs points to the movie being shot right here in town. Get ready for your close up, Philly.
- Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari will try out new material at a pair of Philly shows this weekend. They will mark his first appearances in town since he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year — claims the Master of None star denies.
- While a Space Force might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, Vice President Mike Pence has outlined a plan to create what he calls “the next great chapter,” in the history of America’s armed forces.
Opinions
“Jeff Mancuso was known to his family, to his ex-wife, to his community, to his daughter and more importantly, to the legal system in Bucks County as a violent man. He had bitten off someone’s ear, was aggressive with Kayden’s teachers, had threatened his ex-wife with physical harm and had verbally and physically bullied people in the presence of his little girl. He shouldn’t have been within 10 feet of that child.“ — Columnist Christine Flowers writes that the legal system failed Kayden Mancuso by protecting her father’s parental rights.
- President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was approved for removal over “disturbing treatment of women.” Journalist Ernest Owens writes that if Trump is losing his star, removing Bill Cosby’s should be a no-brainer.
- Columnist Will Bunch explains that for every philanthropic wealthy American like H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, there are those that seek to hoard their money, creating the “mostly rigged American lottery.”
What we’re reading
- The new “outstanding achievement in popular film” award will debut at the 2020 Oscars. As the New York Times explains, some worry the award will keep future blockbuster hits like Black Panther from being considered for the real prize of the night.
- What if you could be NFL commissioner for a day? The Ringer asked NFL star Aaron Rodgers that question and he shared his feelings about a number of topics including player protests. Let’s just say he doesn’t hold back.
- Germantown Avenue is a destination for shoppers, but it can be treacherous if you’re on foot. PlanPhilly outlines efforts in the neighborhood to make things safer for those who choose to stroll instead of drive.
- It’s hard to ignore the data on weight gain in the U.S. In recent decades, it’s gotten easier to gain weight and harder to avoid it. If you enjoy charts, this Vox piece on the seven reasons it’s easy to become obese in America is made for you.
- Speaking of how we eat, if you’re thinking of switching to a vegan lifestyle, Philly’s new Vegan Restaurant Week could be a way to test it out. Philadelphia Magazine gives us a taste of what restaurants will be participating next month.