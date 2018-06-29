Five dead in Annapolis shooting, Philly heat wave arrives as some 'hoods get hotter | Morning Newsletter

I’m not sure there’s an appropriate greeting for you all this morning besides to say it’s a sad day to work in a newsroom. I’ve only been writing this newsletter for eight months and, off the top of my head, I know I’ve written to you about at least five mass shootings. It doesn’t get easier and, honestly, I hope it never does — I don’t want to see a world where we shrug off or ignore every mass shooting or attack on the press. Yesterday’s shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis is devastating, like every mass shooting before it, and of course it hits home for every journalist, especially the many, many journalists who regularly receive threats and hate mail for doing their jobs. That’s because we are your neighbors and we care about our communities, just like you. Thank you all for reading, and for continuing to support local journalism. My coworkers and I truly appreciate it.

— Aubrey Nagle





Yesterday afternoon a gunman opened fire inside the newsroom of a Maryland newspaper killing five people — Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters — and seriously injuring others.

News outlets have identified the shooter as Jerrod Ramos, who unsuccessfully sued the newspaper for defamation. Police said the slaying was a targeted attack and that threats had been made against the paper on social media.

Journalists at the Capitol Gazette began tweeting about the attack soon after it had happened. Reporter Phil Davis wrote, “as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there.”

The heat is on just in time for a pre-holiday weekend: today marks the start of a 6- to 10-day heat wave, and some neighborhoods will really be feeling it.

That’s right, if you’ve always felt Cobbs Creek and Point Breeze were hotter than Chestnut Hill and Mount Airy, you’re onto something. The way they’re built means some Philly ‘hoods regularly get hotter than others.

So, how to deal? Find ways to cool off your pets or check out a range of swimming spots and frozen treats to beat the heat. Or you could just head to the Shore where it will be a bit cooler; Pitbull will be there at one of two new casinos and restaurant critic Craig LaBan has some ideas about where to eat.

Critics have long vilified a Berks family detention center as a “baby jail,” the only center in Pennsylvania and one of three in the U.S. that houses mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. But now, as the Trump administration promises to detain immigrant families together, advocates worry it could be come a model for new facilities.

In the meantime, Philly students are reaching out to their peers inside the Berks lockup by sending them special messages and Spanish-language books. Hundreds of protests are planned for this Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including in Philadelphia, Cape May, Lambertville, Princeton, Doylestown, Norristown, Swarthmore, and West Chester.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“There are scores of Erics out there – young men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities who yearn to be included in the satisfying world of work. But it’s impossible for journalists to write about every single one of them.“ — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on Eric Heppard, an autistic man who’s now employed by a reader of her column, and the importance of opening up job opportunities.

Following the news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire this summer, columnist Will Bunch writes that the GOP’s long game of politicizing the Supreme Court nomination process will pay off in a nightmare for America.

Columnist Christine Flowers, on the other hand, is overjoyed. Kennedy was a Catholic conservative’s worst nightmare, she writes.

Wawa gave out a ton of free hoagies yesterday. Several tons of hoagie, actually. Fans of the cult convenience store will love free hoagie day by the numbers.