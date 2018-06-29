Five dead in Annapolis shooting, Philly heat wave arrives as some 'hoods get hotter | Morning Newsletter

I’m not sure there’s an appropriate greeting for you all this morning besides to say it’s a sad day to work in a newsroom. I’ve only been writing this newsletter for eight months and, off the top of my head, I know I’ve written to you about at least five mass shootings. It doesn’t get easier and, honestly, I hope it never does — I don’t want to see a world where we shrug off or ignore every mass shooting or attack on the press. Yesterday’s shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis is devastating, like every mass shooting before it, and of course it hits home for every journalist, especially the many, many journalists who regularly receive threats and hate mail for doing their jobs. That’s because we are your neighbors and we care about our communities, just like you. Thank you all for reading, and for continuing to support local journalism. My coworkers and I truly appreciate it.
Annapolis shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper leaves 5 dead
Yesterday afternoon a gunman opened fire inside the newsroom of a Maryland newspaper killing five people — Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters — and seriously injuring others.
News outlets have identified the shooter as Jerrod Ramos, who unsuccessfully sued the newspaper for defamation. Police said the slaying was a targeted attack and that threats had been made against the paper on social media.
Journalists at the Capitol Gazette began tweeting about the attack soon after it had happened. Reporter Phil Davis wrote, “as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there.”
Some Philly neighborhoods get hotter in a heat wave
The heat is on just in time for a pre-holiday weekend: today marks the start of a 6- to 10-day heat wave, and some neighborhoods will really be feeling it.
That’s right, if you’ve always felt Cobbs Creek and Point Breeze were hotter than Chestnut Hill and Mount Airy, you’re onto something. The way they’re built means some Philly ‘hoods regularly get hotter than others.
So, how to deal? Find ways to cool off your pets or check out a range of swimming spots and frozen treats to beat the heat. Or you could just head to the Shore where it will be a bit cooler; Pitbull will be there at one of two new casinos and restaurant critic Craig LaBan has some ideas about where to eat.
Berks family detention center: A model for jailing migrant families?
Critics have long vilified a Berks family detention center as a “baby jail,” the only center in Pennsylvania and one of three in the U.S. that houses mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. But now, as the Trump administration promises to detain immigrant families together, advocates worry it could be come a model for new facilities.
In the meantime, Philly students are reaching out to their peers inside the Berks lockup by sending them special messages and Spanish-language books. Hundreds of protests are planned for this Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including in Philadelphia, Cape May, Lambertville, Princeton, Doylestown, Norristown, Swarthmore, and West Chester.
What you need to know today
- Four years ago, only 8 percent of students offered admission to Drexel University had chosen to enroll and not enough freshmen went on to graduation. So Drexel took a risk and overhauled its enrollment process. So far, it’s paid off.
- It seems the case of the mysterious explosions in Upper Bucks County may have been solved. On Thursday police raided the home of the owner of a small chemical company and charged him with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and reckless endangerment, among other crimes, after finding explosive devices and firearms on the property.
- Since Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement earlier this week, women have voiced concern about the future of legal abortion and whether Roe v. Wade could be overturned. In Pennsylvania, a lot would have to happen for abortion access to disappear, but it is possible.
- This Saturday, 40 families in the area face a deadline to leave hotel suites provided by FEMA after they fled Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Some will find continued shelter in public housing but others aren’t so lucky.
- Attention Regional Rail riders: SEPTA Key is coming for you next. Starting next month, early adopters will be able to use the cards for their commutes.
- As homeless baby boomers age, Philadelphia and other cities are struggling to take care of some of its most vulnerable citizens. In the meantime, shelters and hospitals are “playing ping pong” with the medically fragile, says one shelter leader.
That’s Interesting
- Yes, the rumor that LeBron James could be coming to Philly is still circulating. But Oklahoma Thunder star Paul George could be the better get, if things pan out. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has been welcoming newbies to the league by… dunking on them.
- For previous generations, access to a car and a driver’s license were the ultimate symbols of freedom. But these days, teens are learning to drive later and later and some say safety is their main concern.
- Did you know that being bad at math is actually bad for your health? If you’re innumerate (like illiterate, but for numbers) you could be at risk of taking medications incorrectly or following bad medical advice.
- Good news for Pennsylvanians: we work out slightly more than the average U.S. adult. The bad news: we’re still overweight.
- For as much love as Philly’s craft beer scene gets, much of the city gets its buzz from brandy. It’s long been a staple in the black community, but even Hennessy was surprised at how much Hennessy Philly bought last year.
- Live Nation wants to build a new 6,000 seat open-air arena right by Penn Treaty Park. Will it close the gap between Fishtown and the Delaware, or widen it? Depends on who you ask.
- We’ve ranked Philly companies on their diversity, governance, and transparency and the winners may surprise you.
Opinions
“There are scores of Erics out there – young men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities who yearn to be included in the satisfying world of work. But it’s impossible for journalists to write about every single one of them.“ — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on Eric Heppard, an autistic man who’s now employed by a reader of her column, and the importance of opening up job opportunities.
- Following the news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire this summer, columnist Will Bunch writes that the GOP’s long game of politicizing the Supreme Court nomination process will pay off in a nightmare for America.
- Columnist Christine Flowers, on the other hand, is overjoyed. Kennedy was a Catholic conservative’s worst nightmare, she writes.
What we’re reading
- Advance Local (which owns NJ.com) gathered people from across the ideological spectrum for days of deep conversations about guns in America, from banning them to protecting them. Not only is there a truly in-depth write-up on what they discovered, but there’s video of it all, too.
- The Texas Tribune is running a useful series on family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, and their latest explains why immigrant toddlers are ordered to appear in court alone. Keep an eye on this series for updates.
- Speaking of useful, Generocity just put together a list of mental health and therapy resources in Philadelphia on a sliding cost scale, so there’s something for everyone.
- Philadelphia’s Institute of Contemporary Art is making waves with its pledge to pay artists equitably, so the Philadelphia Citizen took a close look at the policy and how it could affect the art world. It’s certainly food for thought.
- The weirdest thing you will read today: HuffPost spent some time analyzing a viral tweet about hosting The Great Gatsby-themed parties. They asked teens why they connected with it and… you just have to read it.
Your Daily Dose of | Hoagies
Wawa gave out a ton of free hoagies yesterday. Several tons of hoagie, actually. Fans of the cult convenience store will love free hoagie day by the numbers.