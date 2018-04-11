Abington school board apologizes, Facebook faces Congress, Cosby accuser testifies | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Last night, the Abington School District held a school board meeting full of angry parents and alumni — and apologies from the board. The drama stems from a controversial gift the district took from Wall Street billionaire Stephen Schwarzman and the strings that may be attached. The Cosby retrial continued Tuesday, with the first of six accusers set to take the stand telling her story, one of blame and abuse. Stay tuned for continued trial coverage right here each morning. Meek Mill has released a new music video, too, and it’s got a special twist. Finally, it seems like our never-ending winter may soon be over, as it will feel like summer by Friday. Whether that’s good or bad is up to you.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Alumni, parents and residents packed a school board meeting for the Abington School District Tuesday night to discuss its controversial agreement with Wall Street billionaire Stephen Schwarzman.

The board previously had agreed to rename the school after Schwarzman, among other undisclosed terms, in exchange for a $25 million gift. Following public backlash, the board has abandoned the renaming and insists their vote on a new deal will be transparent and consider public comment.

But attendees at the meeting were left wondering about details of the old deal and the nonprofit foundation created last year to receive the gift. Those details will be posted online today.

Tuesday was the second day of Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault allegations, and the first of six women expected to testify that they were drugged and attacked by the entertainer took the stand.

She said she initially blamed herself for the encounter with Cosby in 1984, during which she said she was sexually abused.

Cosby’s lawyer Tom Mesereau made his opening statements yesterday, painting the case’s central accuser, Andrea Constand, as a “con artist” who only wanted money, referring to the $3.4 million settlement Cosby paid her in 2005.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before senators from both parties Tuesday to answer questions on the company’s data security and Russian meddling.

But for many, the senators’ softball questions didn’t get to the heart of issues with Facebook’s social media dominance.

As one software CEO wrote in testimony provided to Congress, Facebook will have to fix its advertising problems, the core of its business model, before it can be trusted.

Opinions

“You know what would reduce abortion among women whose fetuses show evidence of disability? Legislation aimed at making life better for anyone born with a disability – not just Down’s. “ — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky reacts to legislation seeking to ban abortions based on a Down’s syndrome diagnosis while people born with disabilities struggle to receive government assistance.

Not impeaching President Trump and normalizing his behavior may be a greater risk than normalizing impeachment, writes columnist Will Bunch.

Programs for kids during out-of-school hours are critical to their success, so the city must address that need write Michael DiBerardinis, Managing Director of the City of Philadelphia, and Dr. William Hite, Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

Anastacia’s Antiques in Bella Vista doesn’t sell just any old chairs and tables. You’re more likely to find stuffed sloths and human teeth.

