news

Inquirer Morning Newsletter

Abington school board apologizes, Facebook faces Congress, Cosby accuser testifies | Morning Newsletter

Popular Stories

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Close icon

Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

More by Aubrey Nagle

More from Aubrey Nagle Arrow icon

Good morning, Philadelphia. Last night, the Abington School District held a school board meeting full of angry parents and alumni  and apologies from the board. The drama stems from a controversial gift the district took from Wall Street billionaire Stephen Schwarzman and the strings that may be attached. The Cosby retrial continued Tuesday, with the first of six accusers set to take the stand telling her story, one of blame and abuse. Stay tuned for continued trial coverage right here each morning. Meek Mill has released a new music video, too, and it’s got a special twist. Finally, it seems like our never-ending winter may soon be over, as it will feel like summer by Friday. Whether that’s good or bad is up to you.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Apologies and anger at Abington school board meeting

Camera icon Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer
Abington High School alum Dave Brooks speaks at the Abington school board meeting on Tuesday night.

Alumni, parents and residents packed a school board meeting for the Abington School District Tuesday night to discuss its controversial agreement with Wall Street billionaire Stephen Schwarzman.

The board previously had agreed to rename the school after Schwarzman, among other undisclosed terms, in exchange for a $25 million gift. Following public backlash, the board has abandoned the renaming and insists their vote on a new deal will be transparent and consider public comment.

But attendees at the meeting were left wondering about details of the old deal and the nonprofit foundation created last year to receive the gift. Those details will be posted online today.

Cosby accuser testifies she blamed herself for alleged assault during Reno acting lesson

Tuesday was the second day of Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault allegations, and the first of six women expected to testify that they were drugged and attacked by the entertainer took the stand.

She said she initially blamed herself for the encounter with Cosby in 1984, during which she said she was sexually abused.

Cosby’s lawyer Tom Mesereau made his opening statements yesterday, painting the case’s central accuser, Andrea Constand, as a “con artist” who only wanted money, referring to the $3.4 million settlement Cosby paid her in 2005.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in the hot seat

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before senators from both parties Tuesday to answer questions on the company’s data security and Russian meddling.

But for many, the senators’ softball questions didn’t get to the heart of issues with Facebook’s social media dominance.

As one software CEO wrote in testimony provided to Congress, Facebook will have to fix its advertising problems, the core of its business model, before it can be trusted.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
April 11, 2018

“You know what would reduce abortion among women whose fetuses show evidence of disability? Legislation aimed at making life better for anyone born with a disability – not just Down’s. — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky reacts to legislation seeking to ban abortions based on a Down’s syndrome diagnosis while people born with disabilities struggle to receive government assistance.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Antiques

Anastacia’s Antiques in Bella Vista doesn’t sell just any old chairs and tables. You’re more likely to find stuffed sloths and human teeth.

More Coverage

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments