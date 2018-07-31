Legal battle brews over 3D-printed guns, Brian Dawkins heads to Hall of Fame | Morning Newsletter

I have to admit, this feels surreal: a Texas nonprofit wants to give anyone access to files for creating a 3D-printed, untraceable gun, potentially including people who are not legally permitted to have one. They’re not available in Pennsylvania right now, but there’s a heated national legal battle brewing over the files. In very happy news, Philly’s favorite safety, Brian Dawkins, is heading to the Hall of Fame this weekend. To honor the legend, we’re taking a look back at his career, his departure from the Eagles, and the wonderful woman supporting him every step of the way.

A Texas nonprofit spent years fighting to publish plans for 3D-printed firearms online for anyone to download. Thanks to a recent Trump administration settlement ending a years-long ban, now they have.

Over the weekend, 1,000 people nationwide downloaded files to 3D print an untrackable AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

But they’re not available in Pennsylvania — for now. An emergency hearing in federal court Sunday made sure of that, and the state joined nine others in a lawsuit against the nonprofit Monday. But the nonprofit says it will challenge any permanent ban.

This weekend, former Eagles star Brian Dawkins will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. It’s another feather in the cap of an illustrious career, one that saw the nine-time Pro Bowl safety become a fan favorite who truly embraced Philadelphia.

And in case you’re wondering, B-Dawk harbors no ill will about his abrupt exit from Philly in 2009. He’s even bringing the man responsible for his departure to the ceremony. His wife Connie, who once helped save his life when he contemplated ending it, will also be by his side.

Are you headed to the Hall of Fame ceremony? Keep an eye out for some stellar Super Bowl LII memorabilia.

No one likes getting a parking ticket. But for some alleged offenders, citations for low-level offenses can spiral into driver’s license suspensions. That’s because if you fail to show up in court or pay the costs, the court tacks on more penalties.

This happens to tens of thousands of drivers each year in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and it’s a system that advocates and some public officials say unfairly punishes the poor.

A federal court in Tennessee recently declared a similar system unconstitutional. Could a new bill upend the law in Pennsylvania?

What you need to know today

Opinions

“It doesn’t require my 25 years of experience in law enforcement to know how dangerous firearms in the wrong hands can be. Downloadable guns undermine our federal and state gun-violence prevention laws, which help prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from accessing firearms.“ — Paul Penzone, sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., on the State Department decision to allow a company to sell downloadable gun blueprints online.

Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky has a rare good-news story about the Philadelphia Parking Authority: the oft-maligned organization stepped up to help two friends kicked out of a cab for being gay, she writes.

As differences between liberalism and conservatism continue to dominate American politics, Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum in Center City, looks to conservatism’s hidden history for a way forward.

Your Daily Dose of | Gin

…and vermouth, and mezcal, and whiskey. Restaurant critic Craig LaBan has been testing the city’s tastiest summer cocktails and has some colorful recommendations.