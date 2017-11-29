Crowd noise, Russell Wilson in focus as Eagles prepare for Seahawks | Early Birds

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Good morning, Eagles fans. This is a Wednesday edition of Early Birds. The Eagles practice for the first time this week at 12:45 p.m. Doug Pederson has a 10:30 a.m. news conference, and Carson Wentz‘s weekly news conference is at noon.

Every time the Eagles visit Seattle, there are questions about how the Eagles will deal with the crowd noise at CenturyLink Field. The stadium was built with noise in mind, and the Seahawks have loyal fans. Plus, their teams are usually good. Many of the Eagles, including Wentz, experienced the venue last year. They also played in Kansas City this season. That’s why offensive coordinator Frank Reich didn’t want to overstate the challenge while acknowledging that the environment in Seattle is among the most difficult in the NFL. “Loud is loud, and once you’re using the silent count, you’re using a silent count,” Reich said. “I think at this time of year, you never take anything for granted. I think we’ve gotten into a good rhythm. I think we feel comfortable. The real key is on the quarterback and the O-line to be able to continue to mix up; it’s sometimes easier to mix a count when you’re using your voice, but you have to be just as committed to mixing up the count when you’re using silent count.” The Eagles will practice with crowd noise blaring over the speakers to prepare. They might also practice indoors, where it’s even louder.

From the mailbag

How long (or how little) have the Eagles been trailing in games this year? Outside of the Chiefs game, I can’t recall us being down much at all. – Derek S.

Good question, Derek. I was curious, too, so I looked it up. After spending too much time going through all the box scores, I believe the Eagles have only trailed for 69 minutes, 14 seconds. That’s impressive, considering they’ve played 660 minutes. That means the Eagles have only played from behind for about 10 percent of the season.

Here are all the times they’ve had a deficit this season, from my unofficial compilation:

Week 1 at Washington : The Eagles trailed, 14-13, for 1:13 in the second quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 14-13, for 1:13 in the second quarter. Week 2 at Kansas City : The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 6:54 in the first quarter; they trailed, 6-3, for 11:09 from the end of the second quarter into the third quarter; they trailed, 13-10, for 4:23 of the third quarter into the fourth quarter; and the final 6:25 of the game.

: The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 6:54 in the first quarter; they trailed, 6-3, for 11:09 from the end of the second quarter into the third quarter; they trailed, 13-10, for 4:23 of the third quarter into the fourth quarter; and the final 6:25 of the game. Week 3 vs. New York Giants : The Eagles trailed, 21-14, for 1:32 in the fourth quarter; they trailed, 24-21, for 2:17 in the fourth quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 21-14, for 1:32 in the fourth quarter; they trailed, 24-21, for 2:17 in the fourth quarter. Week 4 at Los Angeles Chargers : No deficit.

: No deficit. Week 5 vs. Arizona : No deficit.

: No deficit. Week 6 at Carolina : The Eagles trailed, 10-3, for 8:02 in the second quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 10-3, for 8:02 in the second quarter. Week 7 vs. Washington : The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 13:03 in the first and second quarters; they trailed, 10-3, for 5:55 in the second quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 13:03 in the first and second quarters; they trailed, 10-3, for 5:55 in the second quarter. Week 8 vs. San Francisco : No deficit.

: No deficit. Week 9 vs. Denver : The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 4:01 in the first quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 4:01 in the first quarter. Week 10 : Bye week.

: Bye week. Week 11 at Dallas : The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 4:20 in the first quarter.

: The Eagles trailed, 3-0, for 4:20 in the first quarter. Week 12 vs. Chicago: No deficit.

