Super Bowl ring details, spring standouts, and Carson Wentz recruiting LeBron James | Early Birds

Good morning, Eagles fans. The Eagles finished their offseason program on Thursday afternoon. They celebrated the Super Bowl one last time at the ring ceremony on Thursday night. Doug Pederson said the team had until 12:01 a.m. to enjoy the Super Bowl before turning the page to the 2018 season. The Eagles are now off until late July, and Pederson asked the players what they’re willing to sacrifice.

Details of the Super Bowl ring

The Eagles unveiled their Super Bowl rings at a ceremony at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Thursday night. Here are the details of the ring:

It is made of 10-karat white gold with a total of 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. It has a total weight of 9.15 carats.

The top of the ring features an Eagles logo atop the Lombardi Trophy. There are 52 pavé-set diamonds within the Eagle head to signify Super Bowl 52. The base of the trophy has 52 pavé-set diamonds for the 13 regular-season victories. The top has three diamonds for the number of postseason victory. The words “WORLD CHAMPIONS” are at the top and bottom of the ring’s face.

The bezel of the ring has a waterfall of 127 diamonds. That’s not a random number — it’s the sum of the jersey numbers three main players in the Philly Special: Corey Clement (No. 3o), Trey Burton (No. 88), and Nick Foles (No. 9).

(No. 3o), (No. 88), and (No. 9). There are four green sapphires at the corners of the base to symbolize the team’s four NFL championships: 1948, 1949, 1960, and last season.

The left side of the ring has the player’s name and a silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field, which the team said is a tribute to the fans. The player’s number is studded with pavé-set diamonds in the middle of the field

The right side of the ring has the Super Bowl score and reads “We ALL WE GOT, WE ALL WE NEED” above the Super Bowl logo. That was the team’s rallying cry throughout the season. It reads “FAMILY” below the logo.

The bottom of the outer band reads “FLY EAGLES FLY” to recognize the team’s fight song. The top of the inside arbor has the score of the three postseason victories and an underdog mask, which players wore after upsets in the playoffs.

The bottom of the inside arbor has each player’s signature.

Before the Super Bowl parade, Jeffrey Lurie had a meeting to discuss the rings. The players told Lurie that the “bigger and the blingier, the better.”

“That’s what we did,” Lurie said.

Who caught Doug Pederson’s attention?

After 10 practices, there was ample opportunity for down-the-depth chart to impress the coaches. So who stood out to Doug Pederson? The coach was asked that question on Thursday. Here’s what he said:

“I went into this offseason wanting to look at a lot of our younger players, obviously, from a year ago. I think guys like [WR] Rashard Davis and [WR] Greg Ward come to mind, [WR] Shelton Gibson come to mind, that have had really good springs. Even on the defensive side, [CB] Rasul Douglas, who played some last year but has sort of emerged himself this spring, has done a really nice job. You look at some of the draft picks, [TE] Dallas [Goedert], obviously, is going to be a nice fit for us as a tight end. I think these guys have really sort of embraced what we’re teaching [and] what we’re coaching. They have to get used to it. It’s a little different for a lot of these guys. …Even [DT Aziz] Shittu, who came back from an injury a year ago, has had a really nice spring.”

Pederson was put on the spot, so don’t ticket all those players to the 53-man roster or make anything of the exclusions. But it’s interesting to hear the names that came to his mind. Clearly, there is going to be competition for the last wide receiver spot.

Carson Wentz wants LeBron James

Carson Wentz attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals with Zach Ertz. He joked that it was a recruiting trip for LeBron James, and he would be happy to be on a recruiting committee to try to bring James to Philadelphia.

“I hope he’s coming,” Wentz said. “Ertz and I were the other night. Unfortunately, he lost. I didn’t really care who won in that game. But just seeing that, seeing him live, we decided to make it a recruiting trip.”

If you remember, James called Wentz his “favorite player” back in November.

From the mailbag

After 1st cuts around the league in training camp this summer what positions do u see the Eagles looking for to add depth — Charles (@sck8182) June 15, 2018

Good question, although it’s hard to say right now because the cuts don’t come until Sept. 1 and there will likely be injuries or performance reasons to make a change that aren’t factors right now. If there were cuts this month, my guess is they’d look at safeties, linebackers, defensive tackles, and punters. But there’s training camp and four preseason games to evaluate, and one injury could shake up the depth chart. Punter will be especially interesting. Cameron Johnston has a clean path to make the roster with a good summer. If he struggles, the Eagles will likely see what’s out there after cut-down day.

Any chance we’ll see a throwback jersey this year worn for any games ? — cp7ny (@CPIZZAIA) June 15, 2018

I don’t think you’ll see them this season. The Eagles want to wear kelly green as an alternate jersey, but only if they can wear the kelly green helmets. At this point, the league doesn’t allow alternative helmets. Once that rule changes, look for the Eagles to wear those throwback jerseys. Until then, they’ll wear midnight green helmets and variations of their current uniforms.

Favorite part about the (very recently) unveiled Super Bowl Rings? — PlayOnSunday (@play_on_sunday) June 15, 2018

I’m not a big jewelry guy, so I couldn’t tell you much about the diamonds. The dog masks sound like a nice touch, so I’ll go with that. I also like the signature of the players. Anything that would personalize the ring and is distinctive. I’m curious to find out what the players think — they were eager to see the rings. I wonder how many players wear the ring after tonight. They can pull it out for special occasions (a few of the players who have won Super Bowls came to the ceremony with their past rings). If nothing else, it’s an impressive display item in a home.