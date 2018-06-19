Yuengling gets its name on an arena - in Florida

Soon, you’ll be able to catch a game or concert at a venue named after Pennsylvania’s own D.G. Yuengling & Son — but you’ll have to travel about 1,000 miles for it.

The Pottsville-based brewery recently announced that it had obtained the naming rights for the University of South Florida’s Sun Dome, which is to be rebranded as the Yuengling Center on July 1. The contract between the company and Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, the agent for the university and the arena, will last a decade.

“Yuengling Brewery is a family company, first and foremost, and we think this partnership is a great way to help further enhance the local community,” Jen Yuengling, the family-owned company’s vice president of operations, said in a statement.

The multi-purpose arena, which seats more than 10,000 people and underwent a major renovation six years ago, according to the Tampa Bay Times, is home to the university’s basketball and volleyball games. The venue also hosts concerts, including a show with by Boy George and Culture Club, The B52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey scheduled for the end of the month.

In a promotional video from USF Athletics announcing the name change, the university said it was “reignited by a determined drive to acquire world famous talent and attractions and exciting new artists” and that it was “proud to partner with a family owned and operated American institution whose traditional values and unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, responsibility, and community mirror our own.”

As we charge into the future, the USF Sun Dome is now Yuengling Center! 📰: https://t.co/XgTFnWTHoG pic.twitter.com/m8pLqfy8Wa — USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) June 12, 2018

Yuengling, whose slogan is “America’s Oldest Brewery,” is well-known to Pennsylvanians and the decision to boost its profile in Florida isn’t necessarily much of a surprise. The company’s Florida brewery is just a short drive from campus.

“Tampa and Florida play an integral part to our company,” Jen Yuengling wrote on the company’s blog. “We have over 100 employees working at the brewery, and we’ve been successful all of these years because of the hard work and resiliency of our employees and previous generations of employees. We are constantly looking for ways to actively give back to the groups and individuals who made us who we are today.”

The official rename is effective July 1, but the university has wasted no time in its marketing. The Sun Dome’s website and social media accounts have already been updated to reflect the change.