'You're not allowed … to hit me like that': Video shows Wildwood cop punching woman on beach

The scene on the beach at Wildwood got nasty Saturday afternoon when two cops wrestled a woman to the ground, one of them wrapping his arm around her neck and punching her in the head, a video posted on Twitter with more than a million views shows.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

“Stop resisting,” voices call out to the woman, as she screamed, “You’re not allowed … to hit me like that!”

The woman, who identified herself in a Facebook post as Emily Weinman, said the cops approached her and her friend and asked them their age. In the Facebook post, Weinman, whose Facebook profile says she lives in Philadelphia, admitted having beer but said that she hadn’t drank any. When the officers conducted a Breathalyzer test on her, it came back negative, she said in the Facebook post, also noting, without providing specifics, that she is younger than the legal drinking age of 21. When the cops continued to hang around, she says she asked them why they didn’t have anything better to do, to which one cop responded that he hadn’t planned to write her up but now he was. She said she didn’t want to give him her name, adding that she had her 18-month-old daughter with her. The altercation escalated after she tripped and fell, which is when she said the cops tackled her.

“Yes, i know I should’ve gave him my name.. I was partly wrong in a way but I was scared,” Weinman wrote on Facebook.

The Facebook post, which is public, has become a forum of dozens of strangers weighing in on police misconduct and if Weinman deserved to be punched.

The Wildwood Police Department said no one was available to comment until Tuesday.