Earthquake rocks Haiti

Wismond Exantus, rescued by a French search and rescue team after being trapped in rubble for 11 days in the aftermath of the massive earthquake, lies in a French military hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. Rescuers pulled the man alive from the rubble of a fruit and vegetable shop in Haiti, 11 days after an earthquake crumbled the capital city. Click here for more photos. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)