Earthquake rocks Haiti

LATEST COVERAGE
-
Trump-GOP-UK meetings spark pride, soul-searching in corporate Philadelphia
-
About 1,000 participate in anti-Trump 'gay dance party' protest
-
Sixers rally, beat Bucks for 10th win in 13 games
-
Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's home
-
Exclusive: Philadelphia will host WWE's Royal Rumble in 2018
-
N.J. man struck by dumbbell on turnpike has died
-
Flyers shut out Rangers as Mason makes 34 saves
-
Mayor Kenney: Hey, Philly, show GOP what a thriving city is
-
Philadelphia Auto Show is sued by owners of Garage bars
-
Ubiñas: Let me hear from you at the protest Thursday
-
Kenney not planning to meet with Trump during Philadelphia visit
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz to work with QB guru
-
Survey: 15% of primary care doctors want Obamacare repealed
-
Video surfaces of 1998 Kellyanne Conway stand-up comedy performance
-
Can Vanguard keep up with its surge in new business?
-
Atlantic City votes to join three other beach towns in helium balloon ban
-
Fattah surrenders to begin serving 10-year prison term
-
Former Phillies prospect Matt Imhof retires after losing his right eye
-
One of the best films at Sundance is a VR experience
-
Woman, 96, critical after dog attack in East Germantown
-
Jackson: Forget the malarkey; America is still great, thanks to Obama
-
Battle of the Century: New Jersey vs. the Atlantic
-
5 events to get you excited about February in Philly
-
'Good deed' or bribe? Farnese's trial over $6K payment begins
-
Mary Tyler Moore helped change the way women were seen on TV
-
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ to feature cameo from Philly UFC fighter Paul Felder tonight
-
N. Philly mom pleads guilty in 4-year-old daughter's fatal self-inflicted shooting
-
Gray: Much more to Mary Tyler Moore than Mary Richards
-
Philly newscasters reflect on Mary Tyler Moore's legacy: 'She changed the real world'
-
Evesham school official widens defamation suit, blames mayor for lost job offer
-
Man, 20, charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
-
Giant sinkhole opens up in Glenside
-
Clarke seeks review of city land sales
-
While new Camden High is built, where will the kids go?
-
Philly diabetes advocate: Mary Tyler Moore 'a champion' for the cause
-
WATCH: Jim Gaffigan told Pope Francis to not bring up the Santa incident in Philly
-
Mary Tyler Moore, TV and movie star, dies at 80
-
Pottstown district protests education secretary nominee; Radnor resolution fails
-
FactCheck: Trump’s Bogus Voter Fraud Claims Revisited
-
Dow hits 20,000: What does it mean and where does it go?
-
Thomas Hine reviews Art Museum's new South Asian galleries
-
Kenney says Philly will remain a sanctuary city despite Trump's order to pull funds
-
Comcast now agrees to air pro-gay, anti-Mormon cable ads, LGBT activist Karger says
-
Renowned lawyers in oratorical duel for jurors' hearts and minds
-
Byko: Race, class create fissure in women's movement
-
Convicted legislator Acosta gets her wish for special election candidate to replace her
-
USA wins gold at Bocuse d'Or, the fancy chef competition
-
Borgata to open $11M conference center in May
-
Raising kids is expensive: Here's how you can plan
-
Jimmy Kimmel spoofs Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ with sequel starring President Trump
-
Bunch: Dear GOP: Don't retreat from the real America in Philly
-
Eating disorders on the rise in women of color
-
Chicago mayor welcomes help, warns against deploying troops
-
George Washington slept here and you can too for $2.45M
-
HP puts out another pesky battery recall
-
Philly police release video of suspect in fatal Frankford shooting
-
Ford: Eagles hope big draft bet yields Super payoff like Atlanta's
-
Newall: Charlie and his Harrowgate Boxing Club are in the fight of their lives
-
Police seek person of interest in N. Philly homicide
-
Chinatown is going through even more changes
-
Local wines hit gold in biggest U.S. competition
-
Commentary: Could Trump broker an Israeli-Palestinian deal?
-
Millennials are driving 'cord cutting' and redefining 'TV'
-
George Will: The real cost of protectionism
-
Commentary: Powerful voice changes hearts and minds on abortion
-
Chickie's & Pete's to open at former Champps in Marlton
-
How to keep your workouts honest: Deadlift
-
Report: Mary Tyler Moore dead at age 80
-
Golf assault, diaper shoot-out, toilet falls from deer stand: Insurance for Dummies' Hall of Fame
-
How to burst your news bubble
AP VIDEO
To view this site, you need to have Flash Player 8.0 or later installed. Click here to get the latest Flash player.