Search

Powered By

Subscribe
Subscribe

Earthquake rocks Haiti

Wismond Exantus, rescued by a French search and rescue team after being trapped in rubble for 11 days in the aftermath of the massive earthquake, lies in a French military hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. Rescuers pulled the man alive from the rubble of a fruit and vegetable shop in Haiti, 11 days after an earthquake crumbled the capital city. <a href="http://www.philly.com/philly/gallery/haiti_earthquake_011310.html"><b>Click here for more photos.</b></a> (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Wismond Exantus, rescued by a French search and rescue team after being trapped in rubble for 11 days in the aftermath of the massive earthquake, lies in a French military hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. Rescuers pulled the man alive from the rubble of a fruit and vegetable shop in Haiti, 11 days after an earthquake crumbled the capital city. Click here for more photos. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)


AP VIDEO

To view this site, you need to have Flash Player 8.0 or later installed. Click here to get the latest Flash player.

Follow the latest on the earthquake on Twitter

From reports from the scene in Haiti to how to help the earthquake victims, follow the talk on Twitter.

*