Earthquake rocks Haiti

LATEST COVERAGE
-
Cavaliers sought trade for T.J. McConnell, sources say
-
Light snow, messy commute expected for Monday morning
-
Two Philly-area Republicans break with Trump on ban
-
Megyn Kelly’s arrival reportedly leads to major ‘Today’ shakeup
-
Commentary: Lower Merion schools aren't as good as people think
-
Bucks woman's elderly father lost $400K to fake IRS agent
-
Why Philly's new buildings come wrapped in glass and retail
-
A Phillies catcher who died much too young
-
1964: Club owner, hitman turn dive into a murder scene
-
‘This is not American. This is more like ISIS’
-
Newly jailed Fattah gets some advice from his incarcerated son
-
Closed bridge latest woe for region with hundreds of problem bridges
-
Amid chaos, Trump insists ‘this is not a Muslim ban’
-
Giuliani: President Trump asked me to create a legal ‘Muslim ban’
-
Dangerous & crash-prone: Bucks roadway among worst in region
-
Academy Ball has glamour, good times, a saucy Martin Short
-
In reversal, Trump aide says green card holders won't be barred
-
'We’re getting pulverized': Philly 'burbs now setting records for opioid deaths
-
How a Christmas Eve tweet roiled a university
-
Smerconish: After the march, all aboard the Peace Train
-
Travelers deported, three detainees at PHL allowed to enter U.S.
-
9 former Flyers among NHL's top 100
-
Historian: Woman admits she falsely accused Emmett Till
-
Ex-soldier: 'This is going to get future Americans killed'
-
Trump mulling fate of young immigrants protected by Obama
-
Trump orders ISIS plan, talks with Putin, and gives Bannon national security role
-
We loved these gowns at The Academy of Music's annual concert and ball
-
Lunar New Year celebrated at the Independence Seaport Museum
-
23: Serena Williams sets major record with win over Venus
-
Police ID woman, 48, killed in W. Philly hit-run that also injured child
-
In West Philly, activists train to 'disrupt' deportations
-
Trump shuts door on refugees, but will the US be safer?
-
Growing fallout from Trump's crackdown as refugees detained at U.S. airports
-
Ex-76er Charles Shackleford found dead
-
Big shift in atmosphere for the Sixers: 'That was a playoff crowd'
-
Trump suspends refugee entry, vows priority for Christians
-
Sielski: Jason Kelce wants to stay, but...
-
Chinatown streets to close Sunday for Chinese New Year parade
-
How Jeffrey Lurie pulled rank and blocked QB coach from leaving
-
Separate shootings in Philly kill 2 men, injure another
-
Five takeaways from Trump's visit to Philly and the GOP retreat
-
Who will pay for $4.5B in Philly school repairs?
-
Boy, 10, returned to family
-
1 child dead, another critically hurt in Bensalem ATV crash
-
After dominating effort, Harden salutes Embiid, Sixers fans
-
President Trump blasts newspapers in Saturday morning Tweetstorm
-
AC pol manages to upset everyone with reaction to sexist meme
-
Acting legend John Hurt, of 'The Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter,' dies
-
In Pa. budget crunch, Wolf wants to merge four departments
-
Growing South Jersey school district to sue for more state aid
-
Embiid, Sixers beaten by Harden and the Rockets
-
Anti-abortion groups hold triumphant rally after Obama years
-
Age case: Lockheed must pay $51M to laid-off Penn Valley engineer
-
Council, Kenney administration clash on how to spend $500M Rebuild money
-
Firefly lineup announced: Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd, Bob Dylan headlining
-
FactCheck: Trump and torture, again
-
Drexel files counterclaims against Sodexo-Magic Johnson firm
-
FactCheck: Trump, ISIS and Iraqi oil
-
Joel Embiid had the perfect response to All-Star snub
-
Former Philly cop guilty of stealing $38 from handyman
-
Farnese defense witnesses saw nothing abnormal in alleged $6K bribe
-
Online retailer Warby Parker opening full store in Philly on Saturday
-
Kenney: Trump doesn't care about the truth
-
Ubiñas: So many outrages, so little space
-
Is federal fraud case against Farnese falling apart? Judge: 'It's terribly close'
-
N.J. Shore towns set to begin major beach replenishment projects
-
Worldview: Trump's lust for Iraq's oil endangers American soldiers
-
DN editorial: Kenney right to rip Trump over false claims about Philly
-
For two start-ups, something to cheer about
-
Philadelphia Orchestra Paris Fest: Another semi-pops concert?
AP VIDEO
To view this site, you need to have Flash Player 8.0 or later installed. Click here to get the latest Flash player.