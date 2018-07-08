Death of two women found in Ventnor boardwalk condo called 'suspicious'

Analysis: Shutdown averted in N.J., but no lasting peace among Dems

Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of two women found Sunday in a condominium complex on the boardwalk in Ventnor.

The women were found at Vassar Square Condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk in what is believed to be an isolated episode, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

There is “no apparent danger to the public,” the prosecutor’s office said. It did not provide any other details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477. The nonprofit offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for crimes committed in Atlantic County.