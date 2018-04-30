Willingboro woman pleads guilty to beating her husband to death

Twenty minutes of terror in the sky: the emergency landing of Southwest Flight 1380

Laciana Tinsley, 42, of Willingboro pleaded guilty to beating here husband with a fire extinguisher.

A Willingboro woman pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court to fatally beating her husband with a fire extinguisher last year, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Laciana Tinsley, 43, will serve 24 years in New Jersey state prison for aggravated manslaughter in the death of Douglas Tinsley, 74, as part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office.

“I just kept beating him in the head, because he kept trying to get up and come after me,” Tinsley said in a recording of a 911 call she made on Jan. 30, 2017.

Initially, Tinsley said she had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband. “He’s just laying there,” Tinsley said during the call. “I think I hit him too many times.”

An autopsy determined that Douglas Tinsley died from blunt force trauma to the head.