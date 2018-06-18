Philadelphia heat alert: It's going to feel hotter than 100 today

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Kimberly Theo, then 4, sits in the fountain at Dillworth Plaza during a hot day in 2016.

A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in the Philadelphia area today.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. for most of the Philadelphia region except for Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in South Jersey. But that does not spell relief at the Jersey Shore. The weather service says heat indexes there will reach about 100, just short of what is needed to issue a heat advisory.

In response to the forecast, the Camden School District announced classes would end at 1 p.m.

The heat advisory means that hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create conditions conducive to causing heat-related illnesses.

Anyone working outdoors should take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids. If possible, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, particularly the elderly.

Officials also have issued a code orange air quality alert for the region, which means pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups that include children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma or heart and lung diseases.

The weather service projects a high of 95 today in Philadelphia, a degree below the record set in 1957, and a heat index of about 102.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight tonight and showers Tuesday morning. The high for Tuesday is forecast to be 91. On Wednesday, the high is expected to be 85 with showers likely during the night.