Philly braces for first heat wave of the season; Shore to be spared Jun 28

It was bound to happen and it looks like the Philadelphia region’s first heat wave of the Summer of 2018 will begin Friday.

A heat wave, by definition, is three or more days of high temperatures of 90 degrees plus.

The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts highs of 90 plus for six days straight, starting Friday and running into the Fourth of July holiday.

Heat indexes — the combination of air temperature and relative humidity — will approach 100 Saturday and could be between 100 and 105 degrees Sunday and Monday, the NWS says.

Here are the projected highs: Friday 92, Saturday 96, Sunday 97, Monday 97, Tuesday 95 and Wednesday — Independence Day — 92.

After today, there is no precipitation in the forecast until Wednesday, when there is a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The heat wave, however, will not extend to the Shore, where highs will be in the 80s. The hottest days also will be Saturday and Sunday, when the mercury is expected to top out at 86 both days. There is no precipitation in the forecast for the next six days, so it looks like it will be a good week to be down the Shore.