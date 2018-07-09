Philadelphia reports first heat wave death in two years; flood watch in effect

Tropical Storm Chris, No. 3 of season, could become hurricane and affect Jersey beaches

Tropical Storm Chris, spinning well of the Carolina coast, is expected to grow into hurricane, perhaps late Monday night or early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 p.m. Monday, its peak winds were clocked at 70 mph, just 4 mph short of achieving Category 1 hurricane status, which would make it the second hurricane of the young Atlantic Basin season.

It already is the season’s third named tropical storm; something that on average doesn’t occur until Aug. 13.

Chris is forecast to remain well offshore and before approaching the Canadian maritimes.

However, forecasters advise that it could have an impact on the Jersey beaches, perhaps contributing to beach erosion, and, more likely, “dangerous rip currents,” the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said in its afternoon discussion.

The weather service sees a “moderate risk” of rip currents on Delaware and Jersey beaches on Tuesday, and a “moderate to high risk” on Wednesday and Thursday and Chris plows toward the northeast.

In addition, the new moon will generate higher-than-normal tides Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the weather service says, and swells associated with Chris could exacerbate any tidal flooding and result in minor beach erosion.