Philly deputy shoots, kills attacking dog near the Parkway, officials say

Philly deputy shoots, kills attacking dog near the Parkway, officials say Jul 16

Flash flood watch issued for much of Philly region

Flash flood watch issued for much of Philly region Jul 17

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Seen from the Betsy Ross Bridge, lightning strikes flash over Port Richmond and Bridesburg on May 15.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the Philadelphia region as it braces for a wave of potentially potent thunderstorms.

The watch, which begins at 11 a.m., covers Philadelphia, Delaware, Eastern Montgomery and Lower Bucks counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer and Northwestern Burlington counties in South Jersey.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.

The weather service says some of the storms could be severe, packing damaging winds and heavy rain. The high will be around 88.

Rainfall amounts of between a half to three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Skies should clear overnight and it will be sunny with a high of about 86 Wednesday.

There’s no chance of precipitation is in the forecast until Saturday and highs will be in the mid-80s for the remainder of the work week.