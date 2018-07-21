Wash out weekend? Flash flood watch for Philly, Shore

Tell us: Where should Made in America go?

Two young girls dance in the rain at City Hall during a sudden downpour on Friday afternoon, July 6, 2018.

Outdoor plans today? Take a rain check and pack an umbrella for the rest of the workweek, too.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the area from 2 p.m. until early Sunday morning with a forecast of about two inches of rain for the Philadelphia region. Most of the Shore regional is also under a flood watch, as well as at risk for dangerous rip currents.

Sunday’s forecast looks a little more hopeful, though there is still a chance of storms early. A chance of rain and storms remains consistent into next week.

While rain is expected to start Saturday afternoon, the downpour should come later at night when the chance of a thunderstorm is more likely. Saturday’s high will reach just below 80 with an east wind near 20 mph possible with higher gusts along the coast before the mercury falls to the high 60s at night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today’s pretty much the definition of a washout,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office.

The cause can be attributed to an unusual weather pattern for this time of year — one more likely seen in the fall.

“In a way, it’s almost like a set up for a nor’easter,” Davis said. “Definitely too warm for snow, thankfully.”

Down the Shore? Might as well check out the Inquirer and Daily News’ guide on the best activities for a rainy day at the beach. A high rip current risk in effect through Saturday evening.

There is a HIGH risk for the development of dangerous rip currents along the coasts of NJ and DE today. Follow the instructions of local beach patrols and stay out of the surf if requested to do so. Do not go into the surf if no life guards are present. Stay Safe. #njwx #dewx pic.twitter.com/FXoAu4Hpdu — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 21, 2018

A chance of showers and storms is possible early Sunday with a high in the mid-80s before falling just around 75 degrees.

There is also a 30-60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the region until Friday.