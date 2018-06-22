Say it ain't so: Another weekend washout for Philly, the Shore

news

A jogger slogs through pouring rain in May in Fairmount Park.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
It does not look like the sun will be shining this weekend in the Philadelphia region.

The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates rain is possible today, likely Saturday and back to possible on Sunday, when it will be mostly cloudy when it is not raining.

The service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the entire region from the Shore to the northern suburbs for Saturday for thunderstorms that could produce strong winds and torrential downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Besides the rain, it will be warm and on the humid side Saturday and Sunday with highs around 87 both days, a little cooler at the Shore, according to the forecast.

The high today will be 75 with low humidity, so enjoy it while you can.

If you’re at the Shore or Delaware beaches today, the weather service wants you to know there is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents, so be careful in the water.

On Sunday, a cold front will move though the rgion and the sun will shine again  in time for the start of the work week on Monday.

 

 

 

 

