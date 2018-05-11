Starbucks bathrooms will be open to everyone following arrest of two black men in Philadelphia

With storms and rain in the forecast, you may want to bring Mother's Day inside this year

A pedestrian carries an umbrella under light rain in Chinatown earlier this year.

Planning on a hike or BBQ for mom this weekend? You may want to head back to the drawing board.

A chance of thunderstorms Saturday and showers likely on Mother’s Day could put a damper on any outside plans in the Philadelphia area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, however, will be nothing short of beautiful with a high in the upper 70s and low dipping to around 60 degrees.

The clouds will head in overnight with the chance of rain and even severe thunderstorms possible later in the day Saturday.

“The southern half of Keystone State is especially at risk for some gusty winds and downpours that could put a pause on outdoor activities on Saturday afternoon,” AccuWeather Meterologist Bill Deger said.

Saturday’s high is expected to creep up to the mid 80s, even though it’s still the middle of May.

“It’s definitely going to feel more like summer than spring,” said Valerie Meola, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Temperatures are a bit above normal.”

Then comes the temperature drop. On Sunday, the mercury is expected to reach the mid 60s — a whole 20 degrees cooler, thanks to a cold front moving into the area. Rain is likely throughout the day and may be spotty at times, Meola said.

The rain should taper off near the end of the day.

Next week’s temperatures will be back to the 70s and 80s and there’s a slight chance of storms or showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

