Yo, Philly, heat relief is on its way

Children jump into the Bridesburg Pool and Recreation Center on Richmond Street last summer. City pools start opening today.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Yes, it’s hot and sticky. But not for long.

The National Weather Service says relief is on its way. Pleasant summer weather, they’re calling it.

The message about the weather remaining dry through the weekend after thunderstorms Wednesday is reassuring, but those thunderstorms predicted for the weekend aren’t going to get many thumbs up emojis.

While the high Tuesday will be around 90 degrees, the dew points will be dropping, making it a bit more comfortable than it was Monday, when the combination of heat and humidity made it feel like more than 100 degrees.

Unlike Monday, no heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday. Temperatures overnight are expected to get down to 65.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the weekend, is not too promising, with the NWS saying it will be “turning more humid and potentially unsettled” Saturday and Sunday before there is “some cooling early next week.”