Heat wave ends on a wet note in Philadelphia

Angelo Rivera and his one-year-old son Angelo Jr. cool off at the at the Pyne Poynt Park water fountains in Camden on Thursday.

It looks like the heat wave is over in the Philadelphia area.

After six days of 90-plus daily highs — and humidity induced heat indexes above 100 for four of them — the mercury today is expected to top out at 84, according to the National Weather Service.

The relief is coming in the form a “seasonably strong cold front” that is accompanied by showers and possibly heavy thunderstorms. The weather service has issued a flash flood watch for the day for most of region except for South Jersey’s sandy Pinelands and the Shore.

The heat wave has claimed at least one life in Philadelphia, according the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Looking ahead, the humidity will abate during the day and the weekend looks promising with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The weather service says typical July heat and humidity will gradually return through the middle of next week along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.