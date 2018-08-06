Philly area heat indexes heading to triple digits as 'dog days' gain steam

Sirius, the “dog star” is the bright spot in the far left of the photo.

Temperatures approached 90 by lunchtime Monday, and with heat indexes heading to triple digits, the National Weather Service has issued a “heat advisory” for the entire region until 7 p.m.

With the region capped under a particularly uncomfortable air mass, another advisory is possible Tuesday.

And underscoring the obvious to anyone who is spending time outside, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued a “code orange” air quality alert for the entire region since this will be a banner day for a harvest of ground-level ozone.

But this heat wave should be relatively short lived — over by Thursday — in what generally has been quite a benign summer.

This is only the second heat wave of the season in our part of the atmosphere — the first one spanned from June 29 through July 5.

So far the city has reported just one heat-related death, James Garrow, spokesperson for the Health Department, affirmed Monday.

Monday’s forecast high of 95 in the city wouldn’t be in the same zip code as the record for the date, 103, set back in 1918.

In fact, meteorologists have a word for weather such as this: It’s called August.

These truly are the “dog days,” a phrase, by the way, that has nothing to do with panting dogs. It is derived from the late-summer appearance of Sirius, the dog star.

As we’ve noted before, Sirius is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, and it evidently is a whole lot brighter than the ancient Romans, who believed it added to the earth’s heat.

Sirius is 20 times brighter than our sun, but it also happens to be 8.7 light years away, so, no, it can’t be adding much to the temperature in Philadelphia. We’ll call it an honest mistake among the Romans, who did have quite a few good ideas otherwise; the Coliseum certainly has outlasted Veterans Stadium.

August has a well-earned reputation for sultriness, with the ground well-baked by weeks of the most intense solar energy of the year.

In addition to Aug. 6, historically temperatures have hit 100 or better on the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th.

But the 6th does represent a mile marker of sorts.

The “normal” daytime high slips to 86 in Philadelphia, down from the summer peak of 87 that has held serve since July 3. That’s a sign as clear as the brown leaves starting to appear on lawns, that summer, too, will end.