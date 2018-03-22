Snow post-mortem: What caused spike in South Jersey power outages?

Spring snow a rarity in Philly, but it has been worse, much worse

Biggest snow of the season … so why wasn't it more disruptive?

Children walk among snow laden trees to sled on a hill in Haddonfield on Wednesday.

The Delaware River evidently was the great divide for storm-related power outages from the fourth nor’easter to blow through the Philadelphia in three weeks.

While Peco reported only “scattered” outages in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Atlantic City Electric said it had more than 55,000 customers without power in South Jersey Thursday morning.

This happened even though snowfall totals were a shade higher on the Pennsylvania side, with up to 16.5 inches reported.

Why the difference in outages?

After dark, some heavy snow bands did target parts of South Jersey, where several observers have weighed in with double-digit totals.

And that snow quite literally was heavy – weightier than it was to the west, according to Lance Franck at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. It also was stickier.

The liquid content of the Jersey snow overall was higher than it was to the west, where the air was colder and the snow fluffier.

In South Jersey, “We saw a warmer temperature profile, so that snow had a lot more liquid,” he said. “There was a petty dramatic difference.”

The snow-to-liquid ratios on the Pennsylvania side typically were about 10:1, Franck said. Closer to the Shore, it was roughly 7:1; that’s a 30 percent weight difference. A 6-inch snow in that case might weigh as much as a typical 9- or 10-inch snowfall.

Aside from the weight, the added juice would have made the snow more likely to accumulate on wires and tree branches.

“It’s pastier,” Franck said. “It kind of sticks to everything.”

The weather service posted a report that in Cape May County, downed wires on Route 9 were blocking all traffic Thursday morning.

Such drama generally was absent west of the river, despite some quite impressive snow totals.

Philadelphia International Airport, and other parts of the city and Delaware County, appeared to have missed the heftiest snow bands that rippled across the region Wednesday afternoon and night.

Still, the airport’s official total of 7.6 inches made this the second-biggest spring snowfall in the period of record, after the 19.5 inches of April 4-5, 1915.

Tony Gigi, erstwhile Mount Holly National Weather Service meteorologist, informs that the 15.2 inches for the month makes it tied for second for the snowiest March. March 1941 is the clubhouse leader at 17.7.

He notes that along with 1941, this month has been the only other March with two six-plus-inch snowfalls.

He also mentioned one other statistic of note: The month has 10 days left.

