Snow, and forecasts, going south?

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

A Gloucester County plow truck in Washington Township in a March storm. Looks like these folks will get the weekend off. ETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer

The consensus forecast on Friday morning was calling for perhaps a slushy coating to an inch of snow in the region overnight, with the precipitation perhaps shutting off by daybreak Saturday.

In short, while the National Weather Service still listed a 10 percent chance of a significant snowfall fall in its “winter weather” package, it was becoming more unlikely that local road departments will be sending out the plows.

But whatever does or doesn’t happen on Saturday, the weather already is having impacts.

The potential snow threat inspired Philadelphia to postpone its annual “Spring Cleaning” event, and out on the Main Line Radnor Township has pushed back its “Eggstravaganza” egg hunt.

Snow or a wintry variety pack is possible during the early-morning hours of Saturday, says Trent Davis at the National Weather Service Office in Mounty Holly as a cold front brooms away the warm muck of a dismal Friday.

Less certain is what happens after the front pushes off the coast and becomes a coastal storm track. Accuweather says whether that storm throws back snow to the I-95 corridor later Saturday will be a “close call.”

A “farther north track” would mean an “increased potential for somewhat higher impacts,” weather service meteorologist Chad Shafer wrote in his morning discussion.

Davis said wintry precipitation in that scenario would more likely favor the Jersey Shore and Delaware beach towns.

In any event, it appears that the endless March will persist into the second week of April, with another coastal-storm threat looming for early in the workweek.

On the brighter side, by the time the city holds its rescheduled spring cleanup event a week from Saturday, temperatures might approach actual April levels.

And who knows? When Radnor’s Eggstravaganza finally gets underway April 22 – it had been scheduled for Sunday for Villanova Stadium, but Villanova moved Saturday events to Sunday because of the, ah, weather – it might feel more like May.

