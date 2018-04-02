It's April 2 and snow is falling on the Philly region

Snow, some of it heavy, has started falling as the Philadelphia region endures the second winter storm since spring began.
The main snow band is north and west of the city and moving south.
The main impact so far from what the National Weather Service is calling a “quick-hitting snow event” is that it is messing with the morning commute, making driving hazardous and causing accidents. Some suburban schools also are opening late, according to the list posted by NBC10.
Pre-Dawn drone footage of our Spring Snow Storm in Bucks County PA ❄️ @weatherchannel @epawawx pic.twitter.com/nLsopSZwJK
— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) April 2, 2018
Whatever snow falls — accumulations of up to 2 inches are predicted — it will not stick around for long as the high temperature for the day is expected to 48.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region until 1 p.m.
And dare we mention that these words — “a chance of rain and snow” — appear in the forecasts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Well, we just did.
