news

Weather

It's April 2 and snow is falling on the Philly region

PWEATHER22-d
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella as snow falls on the Temple University campus on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

More by Joseph A. Gambardello

More from Joseph A. Gambardello Arrow icon

Snow, some of it heavy, has started falling as the Philadelphia region endures the second winter storm since spring began.

The main snow band is north and west of the city and moving south.

The main impact so far from what the National Weather Service is calling a “quick-hitting snow event” is that it is messing with the morning commute, making driving hazardous and causing accidents. Some suburban schools also are opening late, according to the list posted by NBC10.

Whatever snow falls — accumulations of up to 2 inches are predicted — it will not stick around for long as the high temperature for the day is expected to 48.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region until 1 p.m.

And dare we mention that these words — “a chance of rain and snow” — appear in the forecasts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Well, we just did.

 

 

 

 

 

.

 

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments