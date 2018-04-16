Rain drenches Philadelphia region, flood warnings posted

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

An unidentified cyclist rides in the rain on south Broad Street Monday December 2, 2017.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are drenching the Philadelphia region with no let up expected until later in the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area and a coastal flood warning at the Shore and Delaware Bay. A flood advisory has been issued for the Delaware River from the Commodore Barry Bridge to Trenton.

The rain is being blamed for a series of motor vehicle accidents around the region.

Only a handful of flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, but officials there are advising passengers to be sure to check with their airlines on flight status.

The high temperature will be near 62 in Philadelphia, the NWS said. From half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

A flash flood warning means suddent flooding is in progress, imminent, or highly likely.

The NWS says most flood deaths occur in motor vehicles and says drivers should turn around when encountering a flooded roadway.

