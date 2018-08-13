Flash flood concerns, high humidity, Philly is in for a damp couple of days

Man killed in shootout with police in South Philly

The weather forecast for the next two days in the Philadelphia region can be summed up in one word: Wet.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for most of the region except at the Shore for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall.

The watch was later elevated to a flood warning for a section of Southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware.

Flash Flood Warning including Reading PA, Wilmington DE, Chester PA until 12:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aq0eC0hzzf — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 13, 2018

And even though the high temperature will be in the lower 80s, dewpoints in the 70-degree plus range means it will be sticky humid Monday when it’s not raining.

The picture looks pretty much the same for Tuesday, though the rains are not forecast to be has heavy.

It is expected to be partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

While there is chance of rain returning Friday, the weekend looks dry, with the forecast calling for partly cloudy skies with highs on the mid 80s.