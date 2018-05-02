Man toted AR-15 in Abington to 'gauge the political climate,' police chief says

Heat today could match or break a record in Philly May 2

Whether running, rowing or chilling Kelly Drive was alive in Fairmount Park Tuesday the first day of May, 2018.

The high temperature for Philadelphia today could match or break a record set seven years ago when the mercury topped out at 89.

The forecast calls for a high of 88 around 4 p.m. But that is not written in stone and it could go higher. The normal high for a May 2 is 68 degrees.

For anyone thinking about going to the Shore on such a beautiful day, the high is expected to be 80 with winds from the southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

Two special advisories in the meantime have been issued for the Philadelphia region.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued a code orange air quality alert for the metropolitan area. The alert means that air pollution concentrations could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or lung diseases and the elderly.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey. The warning means that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels means there is a heightened threat of wild fires.

Looking to Thursday, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 90, which would tie a record set in 2001.