Atlantic hurricane season looking less active with El Niño brewing in Pacific

Atlantic hurricane season looking less active with El Niño brewing in Pacific Aug 2

Flood warning in Montco after record rain in Reading

Flood warning in Montco after record rain in Reading Aug 4

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

The Schuylkill at Norristown has sloshed over its banks, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning.

At 6 p.m. Saturday the river reached a crest of 13.7 feet; when the waters hit flood stage, 13 feet, it seeps onto Riverview Boulevard in West Norriton Township, the weather service said, but no major flooding is expected.

West Norriton, which has dozens of homes along the banks of the Schuylkill, has been a perennial leader in National Flood Insurance Program claims.

The floods resulted from downpours upriver in Berks County earlier Saturday, said Dean Iovino, a weather service meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

Over 2 inches of rain was measured at Reading, a record for an Aug. 4, and Iovino said some areas got douses with 3 and 4 inches.

During the last month rainfall generally has been above normal in the region, but the atmosphere has had a particular pick on areas to the north and west.

In Philadelphia, for example, in the 30-day period that ended Friday, just over 5 inches had fallen. But over 10 inches was recorded in Berks County stations, and 11-plus inches in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill is expected to drop back below flood stage later Saturday night.

Meanwhile, no rain is expected on Sunday, although it will be sultry, with highs in the 90s, and an air quality alert has been issued for South Jersey.