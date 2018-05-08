Coldest April in 20 years across the United States, feds say

Tornado scarcity sets welcome record. It's related to our reluctant spring

Saint Paul Hotel doorman clears snow during mid-April snowfall in Minneapolis. It was a cold, snowy month across the nation.

Temperatures in the contiguous United States were 2.2 degrees below 20th Century averages last month, making it the coldest April in 20 years, according to the government analysis released Tuesday.

Overall it was the ninth-chilliest April on record in Pennsylvania in records dating to 1895, said the National Center for Environmental Information.

In Philadelphia, 21 of the 30 days were cooler than normal, and coincidentally the official temperature at Philadelphia International Airport also finished 2.2 degrees below the 30-year average and featured a significant snowfall.

Nationally, it was the 13 coldest April, with Iowa and Wisconsin registering their frostiest on record.

Generally, overnight minimum temperatures have been creeping upward in recent decades; however, in April it was the overnight lows driving the departures, NCEI said.

April also was particularly generous with snowfall. The calculated monthly snow-cover was the fifth-largest in the 52-year dataset , according to the Rutgers University Snow Lab.

The center won’t be releasing its global surface-temperature report until later in the month – that analysis is far more complicated – but we’ll go out on a limb and say the rest of the world didn’t cool very much in April.

The NASA/University of Alabama satellite data posted last week had the planetary temperature but holding fairly steady in the first four months of the year but still above the 30-year normal.

While the global temperature tends to change ponderously month-to-month, the distribution of heat and cold often changes radically.

North American was favored for the chill in April, according to the satellite analysis.

Meanwhile, an area over the Arctic Ocean, northeast of Russia’s Lyakhovsky Islands, temperatuers were close to 10 degrees above normal.