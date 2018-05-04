Weather forecast for Broad Street Run looks dicey

The weather forecast for Sunday morning’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run is something of a moving target.
Here’s the latest of what we know.
The weekend overall looks wet with spring-like temperatures — a high of 75 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday night but the rain will apparently let up by sunrise, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. But the chance of showers increases Sunday, with the weather service saying rain is likely “mainly after 3 p.m.”
The run starts at 8 a.m. so everyone should make it to the Navy Yard before the skies open — if the forecast holds, that is.
According the weather service, the temperature will be about 60 degrees when the run starts and about 64 by noon. Dewpoints will be in the 50s.