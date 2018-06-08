Police investigate two stabbings this week after disputes at same Center City Wawa

The Wawa store at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City.

Police have disclosed that they are investigating two separate unrelated stabbings following arguments involving strangers at the same Center City Wawa this week.

The first, previously unreported stabbing occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In that case, police said a 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and slashed in the back on the street after she got into a verbal dispute with another woman while leaving the Wawa on Broad and Walnut Streets, police said. The victim is expected to recover after being taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Central Detectives on Thursday afternoon released a video of the woman wanted in that stabbing.

Police in the meantime are looking for a man in the stabbing of a 27-year-old customer at the same Wawa about 6 a.m. Thursday following an argument.

“We believe he was stabbed with some sort of unknown sharp object, we’re still not sure exactly what he was stabbed with, but he sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds in the chest, back & other areas of his body,” Philadelphia police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

The victim also is expected to recover from his wounds after treatment at Jefferson.

Police have not reported on the nature of the verbal disputes that preceded the two stabbings.

Wawa has not yet responded to a request for comment.