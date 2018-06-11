Wawa adds new items to its secret menu

Society Hill's 'Queen of Sushi' says she invented the Philadelphia roll | We the People

Society Hill's 'Queen of Sushi' says she invented the Philadelphia roll | We the People Jun 6

Among the new items that debuted Monday on Wawa’s secret menu is the “Summertime Swirl” bagel.

Break out the aviator shades and tiny earpieces, because Wawa is officially in the secret service game.

On Monday, the Delaware County-based convenience store chain added two new items to its secret menu — “Summertime Swirl” rainbow-colored bagels, and “Summertime Sips,” a selection of flavored lemonades that come in a rainbow of colors, like violet and green.

It’s unclear if the rainbow-colored items were released in honor of LGBTQ Pride month or if it’s just a colorful coincidence. A Wawa spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Wawa’s secret menu, which is activated by touching the flying goose at the bottom left corner of the home page at the store’s touch-screen kiosks, first debuted in April. For months, it offered only birthday cake-flavored smoothies and milkshakes.

It was unclear if the secret menu would be limited-time-only, but with the new items, it appears that the once-clandestine menu, which is now an open secret, is here to stay.

On Friday, we noticed a new item had appeared on the secret menu, the “Mac & Cheesesteak Mashup.” We imagine this item peaks in popularity around 2:15 a.m. every day.

Alas, the mac and cheesesteak was no longer on the secret menu when we checked today. We’re awaiting word from Wawa on where this Frankensteak might have gone and whether it will return.

Let us know what you think of these new items and what you might put on Wawa’s secret menu, if you got the chance.