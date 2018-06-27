Teen charged after alligator dumped in Fla. Wawa

Will Mindy Kaling be on the next season of 'It's Always Sunny'?

What do you get when an alligator finds itself inside a Wawa? A teen who’s facing charges.

Authorities say they solved the mystery of the two-foot-long alligator that was dropped off inside a Wawa in Manatee County, Fla., about two weeks ago. A 17-year-old boy was issued a citation last week charging him with illegally possessing or harvesting the animal, the Bradenton Herald reported. While he hasn’t been arrested, the teen is expected to appear in court in July.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. on June 15, when officials from the Manatee Country Sheriff’s Office responded to the store and later contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The reptile was successfully trapped and “relocated to a suitable environment,” the news publication reported Tuesday.

No others are expected to be charged in the incident despite initial reports of two suspects being sought, the Herald said.

The bizarre tale quickly brought about the “only-in-Florida” commentary on Twitter, while at least one person from the region took away the fact that yes, Wawa has locations there. The Delaware County-based chain with a cult following announced its plans to add stores in the southern state back in 2012.

“FWC files charges for live alligator released inside a Wawa” -Actual headline on the 5pm news. If ya aren’t watching the local news in Florida you’re missing out. — RJ Burgess (@RJBurgess) June 26, 2018

Florida men dump live alligator in Florida WAWA because Florida https://t.co/J7uLOM6RkE — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 22, 2018