Wawa bathrooms voted number 1 in Pa. and number 2 in U.S.

Wawa has the best gas-station bathrooms in Pennsylvania, according to a recent survey.

No Sheetz: Wawa has the best gas station bathrooms in Pennsylvania and the second-best in the country, according to a recent survey.

The beloved Delaware County-based convenience-store chain passed the smell test in GasBuddy’s 2018 summer travel survey, flushing out Altoona-based Sheetz to become the top-rated gas station in the state.

Across the country, Wawa was number two for best gas station bathrooms, second only to Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, which sounds as if it’s going to time our bathrooms breaks the way teachers did in high school.

As if Wawa needed another reason to throw a potty, having classy restrooms is a big plus when it comes to doing your business and when it comes to doing business. According to another survey last year from GasBuddy and Cuebiq, stores with highly rated restrooms saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic.

So when urinal little bind and looking for a place to answer nature’s call while on the road, keep your eyes open for a Wawa — where you can both get gas and relieve yourself of it in style.

And that’s loo news you can use.