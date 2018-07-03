Water main break floods Philadelphia's Center City

6 arrested, cited during demonstration outside Philly ICE building

6 arrested, cited during demonstration outside Philly ICE building Jun 29

July 4th travel in Philly: Road closures, SEPTA, traffic and parking

July 4th travel in Philly: Road closures, SEPTA, traffic and parking Jul 2

More by Patricia Madej

Sansom Street looking east after a water main break around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2018, that flooded the streets in Center City.

Water gushing from a break in a 48-inch main in the area of Sansom and Juniper Streets flooded several blocks in Center City Tuesday morning.

The flooding was reported about 4 a.m. and by 6 a.m. crews were beginning to reduce the flow.

Streets that flooded were in an area bound by South Broad Street and 10th Street between Locust and Chestnut Streets.

Early morning water main break floods Sansom: pic.twitter.com/X526NLBiBi — Patricia Madej (@PatriciaMadej) July 3, 2018

John DiGiulio, a Philadedelphia Water Department spokesman, said repairs and cleanup could take several days.

The break is reportedly affecting water pressure in an area extending beyond the flood zone.

Roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.