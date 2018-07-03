news

Water main break floods Philadelphia's Center City

Sansom Street looking east after a water main break around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2018, that flooded the streets in Center City.
Water gushing from a break in a 48-inch main in the area of Sansom and Juniper Streets flooded several blocks in Center City Tuesday morning.

The flooding was reported about 4 a.m. and by 6 a.m. crews were beginning to reduce the flow.

Streets that flooded were in an area bound by South Broad Street and 10th Street between Locust and Chestnut Streets.

John DiGiulio, a Philadedelphia Water Department spokesman, said repairs and cleanup could take several days.

The break is reportedly affecting water pressure in an area extending beyond the flood zone.

Roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

