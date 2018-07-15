Watching the World Cup with Philadelphia's Croatian community

The Philadelphia region isn’t home to a large Croatian population but it’s an enthusiastic one, some gathering at Chickie’s & Pete’s to watch underdog Croatia take on titan France in the World Cup final.

It wasn’t your typical wall-to-wall Eagles-game crowd. But don’t underestimate the enthusiasm of fans from a small country whose team has made its way to a very big game.

More than a dozen Croatians stood around a center table at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Hands on their hearts, they sang along with the Croatian national anthem as their team prepared to take the field for the final match of the 2018 World Cup against the mighty favored France.

Tommi Mischell, 50, an interior designer and singer-songwriter, who grew up in Trogir and now lives in Washington Township, had tears in her eyes.

“It’s going to be an emotional day,” she said.

Like many red-and-white clad fans, Mischell remembers the Croatian War of Independence, which raged from 1991 until 1995, when she watches her team play. During the war, Mischell traveled around the country, entertaining Croatian troops.

Croatia’s soccer performance this year — in which they have repeatedly come back from behind, and played well into overtime — shows that “we are filled with the divine power of love, love of the patria and the country,” she said.

About 1.5 million Croatians live in the United States. Most are concentrated in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

In Philadelphia, the community is much smaller: about 900 Philadelphians identified as Croatian in the latest census survey.

It’s this small-but-mighty ethos that’s motivating so many Croatian fans’ ardor this tournament. With just 4.1 million people, Croatia is the smallest country to make it to the World Cup finals since Uruguay in 1950.

That’s what makes this team scrappy, said Steve Rukavina, the president of the National Federation of Croatian Americans Cultural Foundation, who organized the watch party.

“It’s been a fairy tale to watch this team that will never give up,” he said.

This group of fans began gathering at the bar shortly after the doors opened at 10 a.m. By kickoff, they had beers and tea, and other viewers began to filter into the restaurant. Some ordered crab legs and beers. Others sat with their eyes glued to the television screens, baskets of fries untouched before them.

A half-hour into the match, the skies darkened outside and the first drops of rain began to fall on Philadelphia. Inside, roaring fans leaped to their feet as Ivan Perisic landed Croatia’s first goal of the match.

According to the bookies, today’s odds are in France’s favor. It last won the cup in 2006. But Nick Kačić-Miosić, a sculptor and Mischell’s husband, has no doubt that Croatia will win.

“I predict 3-1, or 3-nothing,” he said.

Forty minutes in, he sat silently, hands clasped before his mouth, as France’s Antoine Griezmann brought the score to 2-1 in France’s favor – a score that maintained into halftime.