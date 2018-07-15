Authorities identify New Jersey man fatally shot by Vineland police

Cumberland County authorities on Sunday identified the man fatally shot by police in Vineland over the weekend as 37-year-old Rashaun Washington.
Officers with the Vineland Police Department encountered Washington on the front porch of a house on West Wood Street at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police had responded to the location after a caller reported that a man was acting “suspiciously,” according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
“An encounter between the officers and the subject lasted for several minutes” before the man was shot, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. It was not clear whether Washington, of Bridgeton, was armed or what took place during that encounter.
The death is being investigated by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with state guidelines that pertain to police-involved shootings, the statement said.