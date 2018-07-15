Authorities identify New Jersey man fatally shot by Vineland police

Can Philadelphia school officials be trusted with millions in state money to clean up lead paint?

Can Philadelphia school officials be trusted with millions in state money to clean up lead paint? Jul 12

Wendy Ruderman is an award-winning investigative reporter. She earned a master's degree from Columbia University School of Journalism in 1997 and has worked for the Daily News and Inquirer since 2002. She has worked for the New York Times, Associated Press, Bergen Record, and Trenton Times. She won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for the Daily News, along with colleague Barbara Laker.

Cumberland County authorities on Sunday identified the man fatally shot by police in Vineland over the weekend as 37-year-old Rashaun Washington.

Officers with the Vineland Police Department encountered Washington on the front porch of a house on West Wood Street at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police had responded to the location after a caller reported that a man was acting “suspiciously,” according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

“An encounter between the officers and the subject lasted for several minutes” before the man was shot, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. It was not clear whether Washington, of Bridgeton, was armed or what took place during that encounter.

The death is being investigated by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with state guidelines that pertain to police-involved shootings, the statement said.