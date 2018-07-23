news

Traffic alert: Vice President Pence in Center City today

Vice President Pence will visit Philadelphia today and motorists should be aware of possible backups and delays related to movements of his motorcade and planned protests.

The White House says Air Force Two will arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 1:45 p.m.

From there, Pence will go to a America First Policies political action committee event at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 N. 17th St. The event is open to the press.

After that,  Pence will host a fund-raiser at the club for fellow Republican Lou Barletta, who is running against Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.), at the Union League, 140 S.Broad St. That event is closed to the press.

The White House has not yet provided a time for the vice president’s departure.

