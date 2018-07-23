Traffic alert: Vice President Pence in Center City today

Copy of Ben Franklin's newspaper with 'Join or Die' political cartoon up for auction

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies at Lee University's Pangle Hall on Saturday. He is heading to Philadelphia today.

Vice President Pence will visit Philadelphia today and motorists should be aware of possible backups and delays related to movements of his motorcade and planned protests.

The White House says Air Force Two will arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 1:45 p.m.

>> READ MORE: 100 people dressed in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ garb to protest Pence in Philly on Monday

From there, Pence will go to a America First Policies political action committee event at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 N. 17th St. The event is open to the press.

After that, Pence will host a fund-raiser at the club for fellow Republican Lou Barletta, who is running against Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.), at the Union League, 140 S.Broad St. That event is closed to the press.

The White House has not yet provided a time for the vice president’s departure.