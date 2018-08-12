Two shot dead outside their South Jersey homes

It took four years, $536, and a viral video for these North Philly neighbors to get potholes filled

Police in South Jersey are investigating two separate homicides that took place over the weekend, leaving a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man dead.

The woman, identified as Erica S. McNair by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, was shot in the head early Saturday morning while on her front porch on the 200 block of Walnut Street in Bridgeton. Police were called shortly after 1:30 a.m., and McNair was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and then to Cooper University Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police have determined McNair was on her porch with two other people, and that after multiple gunshots were fired, two unknown people were seen fleeing the scene. Investigators recovered numerous shell casings, and report they’ve had “difficulty obtaining cooperation from witnesses.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Riley in the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-982-6256.

In a separate incident late Saturday night, a man was shot in the head and killed while on his front lawn on East Centre Street in Woodbury, Gloucester County, 6ABC reported Sunday morning. His identity has not yet been released and police are reportedly searching for a suspect.