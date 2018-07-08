Man and woman shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who killed a woman and a man early Sunday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police said the woman, 25, and the man, 28, were found unresponsive on the street on the 5500 block of Elmwood Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. The woman was shot several times in the chest and back; the man once in the chest, police said.
Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
Police described the suspect as a black male, 5-foot-9 and clean shaven, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts. He fled on foot from the scene, police said.