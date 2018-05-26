Two men charged after decomposed body found in Pennypack Park

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the gruesome discovery of a badly decomposed body in Pennypack Park in the Holmesburg section earlier this week.
Eric Koltz stands charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse, police said. Their ages or addresses were not available Saturday night.
Nor could police say how the suspects and victim are connected.
Police were called to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after they received a report of a body inside the park, near the event stage.
Police searched with a K-9 cadaver dog and found the remains of a man about 9:10 p.m. off the Welsh Road and Rowland Avenue entrance.
Police have yet to release the man’s identity.