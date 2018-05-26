Two men charged after decomposed body found in Pennypack Park

Without $700M, Philly might not be able to fix crumbling schools, Hite and Kenney say

A native of Kent, England, Barbara Laker came to the United States with her family when she was 12. In high school, as Watergate broke, Barbara knew she wanted to be a reporter. She graduated from the University of Missouri Journalism School in 1979. A reporter for more than 30 years, she joined the Daily News in 1993 and has been a general assignment reporter, assistant city editor and investigative reporter. With colleague Wendy Ruderman, she won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism for the series “Tainted Justice,” about a rogue narcotics squad in the Philadelphia Police Department. Laker co-authored the book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love with Ruderman in 2014.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the gruesome discovery of a badly decomposed body in Pennypack Park in the Holmesburg section earlier this week.

Eric Koltz stands charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse, police said. Their ages or addresses were not available Saturday night.

Nor could police say how the suspects and victim are connected.

Police were called to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after they received a report of a body inside the park, near the event stage.

Police searched with a K-9 cadaver dog and found the remains of a man about 9:10 p.m. off the Welsh Road and Rowland Avenue entrance.

Police have yet to release the man’s identity.