Two dead in South Philadelphia fire

Two people are dead after a fire broke out early this morning in South Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed.

Officials responded to the scene on the 1400 block of South 23rd Street around 4:50 a.m., where they encountered “heavy fire.” It was placed under control at 5:30 a.m. The identities of the two victims are unknown.

Crews will be on scene for “some time,” a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the community,” the department tweeted early Saturday.