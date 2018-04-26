Turks the comfort dog is the 'best part of the Cosby trial'

Would you have spoken up during Starbucks arrest of two black men? White teachers at a Delaware County school debate

The most beloved figure in the retrial of Bill Cosby may be a dog from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Turks, a yellow Labrador retriever who has her own Twitter account, has helped comfort jurors and prosecution witnesses. One of the witnesses, Judith Regan, tweeted last week that the dog was the “best part of the Cosby trial.”

Best part of the Cosby trial — the comfort dog for witnesses! pic.twitter.com/HqvJvs6m4o — Judith Regan (@JudithRegan) April 20, 2018

Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, also tweeted about Turks.

The finest in service. Thanks Turks ❤️ https://t.co/hV1aYCBktQ — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) April 21, 2018

Judge Steven T. O’Neill said Thursday morning he had brought the alternate jurors back from the hotel — where they have been staying since deliberations started — because they wanted to play with Turks.

O’Neill said he didn’t want the alternates to feel forgotten. They got an hour of play time before being sent back to hotel.

During the first week of the trial, O’Neill told jurors, “The court’s comfort dog came to have a visit over lunch. I am expecting that we can continue to do that at breaks and the like. We have Sudoku, cryptogram and I really want to do the best that I can do make sure that we are comfortable.”

Turks joined the district attorney’s office in 2014 to help reduce the stress and anxiety that crime victims and witnesses sometimes experience during court proceedings. The office collaborated with Canine Partners for Life, an agency in Chester County, to obtain Turks.

