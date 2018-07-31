Trump on 3D-printed guns: 'Doesn't seem to make much sense!'

3D-printed gun downloads can't be accessed in Pa. for now, but court battle will ensue

This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court seeking to block a recent Trump administration ruling that will allow the publication of blueprints to build a 3D-printed firearm.

President Trump weighed in on the intensifying debate over 3D-printed guns Tuesday morning with a tweet saying the idea “doesn’t seem to make much sense!” He also said he was looking into the issue and had spoken to the NRA, which has not taken a public stance on this issue since a nonprofit posted downloads for such guns online on Friday.

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Trump’s State Department, however, is responsible for allowing the postings from Defense Distributed, a Texas group that has fought the federal government for years for the right to put “blueprints” for 3D printed guns online. The government had blocked the group from publishing since 2013, but abruptly reversed course a few weeks ago and the legal settlement it reached allowed Defense Distributed to post the files.

The attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey were the first to get court action to block the website downloads in their states, preventing residents from accessing them. Beyond separate suits, both on Monday joined onto a group lawsuit with several states led by the attorney general of Washington.

The 3D printed technology provides a way to create untraceable guns without serial numbers and without the owner needing a background check, things gun control advocates say are dangerous.

“As a result of the Department of State’s settlement with Defense Distributed, terrorists, criminals, and individuals seeking to do harm would have unfettered access to print and manufacture dangerous firearms,” 21 attorneys general wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.

The proliferation of such firearms could also take business away from the traditional gun industry, the companies that the NRA represents, and confound law enforcement in attempts to reduce gun violence or get illegal guns off the street.

That’s if it takes off, which some say is unlikely given the cost of 3D printers and the lack of durability of the plastic guns. Still, the possibility has been enough to prompt lawsuits and legislative action since the weekend.

Two bills are set to be introduced in Congress today that would somehow prohibit the use or manufacture of the guns.

Cody Wilson, director of Defense Distributed, said it is his constitutional right to post the files online.

“Americans have the right to this data,” he told the Inquirer and Daily News in a Sunday night interview. “We have the right to share it.”

This story will be updated.